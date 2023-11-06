Dylan Walsh Signs with Host Grindstone Kawasaki

The following is a press release from Host Grindstone Kawasaki:

Host Grindstone Kawasaki is thrilled to announce the addition of talented rider Dylan Walsh. Joining with Cari Schehr team owner and trainer of grindstone compound.

British born Dylan Walsh grew up racing in New Zealand where he won 7 championships. He then moved to the USA when he was 16 where he podiumed several of the national races at Loretta Lynns, Monster Cup and Mini O’s.

In 2018, Dylan won his first FIM European EMX250 race and then his first German Supercross motocross round win. In 2019 after moving back to the UK, Dylan won the British MX2 Championship title and later was selected to be the team captain for Team New Zealand at the MXON in Assen, Netherlands. Dylan has been a well- rounded athlete traveling across the world racing.

Dylan dreamed of coming to race Supercross in the US and 2022 was his rookie Season. The season came and went quickly with Dylan qualifying for nearly every main event finishing in the top 10-12th while missing a few rounds due to injury. Dylan narrowly missed Rookie of the year by just a few points! Again in 2023 Dylan rode in the West Coast series sitting 10th in the championship until a small crash at the Seattle round, resulted in an injury, placing him on the side line for the remainder of the season.

Cari Scher is the founder/CEO and head trainer of Grindstone Compound, a full service training facility in Southern California, serving riders worldwide. Her successful history of training professional motocross athletes for over 20 years started with her son Gage Schehr. After an unfortunate crash in a Seattle SX 2019 and an early retirement for Gage , Cari put her energy and efforts in creating a Supercross team that focus on the success of the rider. She wanted to be able to offer a top

Level privateer team that would give the opportunity to catapult a rider and create a platform for them to reach the factory level. With her close tight relationships in the industry and the Support by a solid group of sponsors including twisted development Host, FMF, JL Ray, Motul,Cat Exteriors, All Star Marketing, to name a few this partnership is poised for success. With the expertise of Twisted Development Engines, and the assistance of race motor specialists Brian Schehr ( Cari’s husband) and Jamie Ellis, the team is eager to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead. Being the only woman owned team for the 2024 Supercross season.

You can follow their journey through the season @hostgrindstonekawasaki,

@grindstonecompound, and @walsh_53.