Racerhead #44

Finally, I am headed to Loretta Lynn's Ranch this weekend, not for a race but a wedding. Griff Cotter, a lifelong friend and member of both the Racer TV staff and the Racer Productions/MX Sports team, will marry the lovely Rylee Boggess tomorrow. The aforementioned David Eller, the Phoenix Honda team owner, will be there so hopefully I can get more of the scoop behind all of the doing in the Carolinas. But in the meantime, it's probably best to throw it over to Jason Weigandt for more on Big Thursday...

Rise of Team Phoenix (Jason Weigandt)

Only on Halloween would you get a phone call from Davey saying, “Hey, Weege, I got a message from Jason Lawrence saying he’s headed to North Carolina to test for Phoenix Honda. He said if Racer X wants to talk to him, that would be cool. He gave me his number, give him a call.” I mean, is this actually Jason Lawrence or is this someone dressing up and pretending to be Jason Lawrence? JLaw has been way, way off the radar for years and now he’s not only racing but asking for some press? Trick or treat, great costume, go get some candy.

Not long after that, I got a text from Phoenix Racing Honda owner David Eller inviting me to his shop, and I assumed it was because he wanted to talk JLaw. But David was actually working on another project, one you heard Matthes mention last week here in Racerhead. The team was getting very, very close to signing Dylan Ferrandis. There was hope that Thursday would be signing day, but when I got to the shop in the morning, there were still some details to iron out. I can tell you it’s very close to being a real, signed, done deal, but right now Dylan has signed a Letter of Intent. Obviously, if you’re Dylan, you want to get this process done, get a bike and start testing and training for 2024. I think that will all be buttoned up soon. In the meantime, the team released a teaser video and some pics of Dylan when he first tried the bike last Friday. Dylan has already gone to his social media to say he’s joining the team, so while the contract might not be fully done, it looks like he’s found a home.