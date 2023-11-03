Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
How to Watch: Abu Dhabi GP

How to Watch Abu Dhabi GP

November 3, 2023 3:10pm
by:

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will be back in action this weekend. To tune into the Abu Dhabi GP will on Saturday (November 4), visit www.wsx.tv to sign up to watch it live on Saturday at 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific, or tune into FS1 for the main program replay on Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

Read our refresher if you missed it.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Abu Dhabi GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

2023 WSX Points - 450cc after round 1
2023 WSX Points - 250cc after round 1
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

General

2023 WSX Team Rosters

Racer X WSX Coverage

WSX Website

Entry Lists

2023 WSX Entry List for Round 2 - 450cc
2023 WSX Entry List for Round 2 - 250cc
