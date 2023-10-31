This interview is courtesy of GNCC Racing.

Interview by RacerTV’s Mikey Waynes

At the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season finale, Craig Delong had to stay out of trouble and finish the race in the top ten overall and the title would be his. And he did exactly that. Delong enters the final race with a 23-point gap over KTM’s Steward Baylor Jr. and finished eighth overall on the day, enough to claim the Grand National Championship title over Baylor by nine points. It is crazy to think Delong had not won an overall race entering the season and he was the only rider to earn more than two overall wins on the year, as his three wins topped Baylor and Ben Kelley’s two apiece. After seven different overall winners in the first seven rounds, Josh Strang (Kawasaki) became the eighth different winner at Ironman Raceway. Eight different winners in 12 rounds! Talk about a close season!

Last week, Mikey Waynes was able to catch up with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider to get his take on the finale, his title and season as a whole, and more.

GNCC Racing: First of all, congratulations on winning the National Championship! It’s been a couple days now, has it begun to sink in?

Craig Delong: Thank you, Mikey! Winning the XC1 Championship has truly been an incredible experience. While it's been a couple of days, I don't think the full impact of the achievement has completely sunk in yet. We dedicated so much effort and commitment to reaching this goal, and now that we've accomplished it, it's still quite surreal. Seeing the support from fans, friends, and the entire community, it's definitely starting to feel real and I’m incredibly grateful for all the support and encouragement I've received.

Let’s talk about Sunday. If Stew won, you needed, I believe, 13th overall or better to clinch the championship. The battle out front was INSANE. At times five to eight XC1 Pros within a second or less of one another. You grabbed the holeshot and led early, but as things heated up you seemed to distance yourself from the battle and settle into your own pace. From my very amateur perspective that seemed to be a very wise decision. As chaotic as this season has been who knows what could happen battling with those guys bar to bar. Was that the strategy on Sunday?

That wasn’t the plan, I knew I needed to ride my own race, but I wanted to win to prove I truly earned the championship. I wanted to be comfortable on the bike & with the track being so fast I knew it wasn’t worth something crazy happening just to stay out front & I had a few close calls early on.