Weege,

Jim Jepsen is indeed a real mechanic I worked with at a motorcycle store for three years in Santa Rosa in NorCal. He used to race street bikes and Ralph Sheheen even gave him the nickname, Jammin’ Jim, when Ralph was announcing at local races back in the day. Legendary dude, that Jepsen.

Yeah, some oil, regardless if it’s a little on the rich or lean side, will meet the primary objective of keeping the engine lubricated. You can argue for hours with people over the proper ratio. Hell, you can argue with moto guys over just about ANY maintenance procedure, from how to properly tighten spokes to how much free play a throttle cable should have. Pick a subject and there’s a moto dad who thinks everyone who doesn’t do it HIS way is an idiot. Really though, it’s all just splitting hairs, and we all argue because we just want to seem like we know what we’re talking about.

Don’t believe me? Next time you’re at the track go ask a group of dudes about tire pressure. You’re going to get a range from anywhere between 10 and 14psi, and everyone will be absolutely convinced they’ve got the correct line. But the reality is, it doesn’t matter! As long as there’s enough air to prevent the tire from getting a pinch flat, the primary objective is met. Mere Mortals like us, who can’t even do five laps without getting tired, aren’t going to notice a minute difference in tire pressure. The same concept applies to fuel-to-oil ratios. Yes, you need to get it within an acceptable range, but that range is broader than you think, and it’s not going to hurt anything to go from 40:1 to 32:1, or 50:1, for an afternoon. The reason for the oil on Lane’s silencer could be attributed to any of the things listed, but some oil spooging out of the silencer isn’t uncommon in two-stroke land.

As far as air filters are concerned, try this trick. After you clean it, squeeze as much water out as possible, then let it hang with a fan blowing directly on it. The airflow does a pretty good job at evaporating the moisture. Oh, and the reason the air filter spray is cold is because compressed gasses escaping through a small hole and rapidly expanding are cold. Some gasses get colder than others. I don’t know why, or even how I know this, but I do know that if it’s humid out and you remove the valve from your car tire, you’ll see bits of frost starting to form on your valve stem. I don’t recommend you personally do this, Weege, because I don’t have faith in your ability to reinflate a tire or swap it out for the spare.

[Note: That is correct, Hansel. When I put the air gauge on a tire, if I take three attempts I will get three different results. There’s like a “feel” to how long to keep a tire gauge on a tire, I guess. -Weege]

I agree with you that the rich/lean terminology is a bit confusing. Just like how the word “ground” in household electricity and automotive electricity mean completely different things. So dumb. If you mix your fuel rich, you’ve mixed it with more oil. BUT, in terms of carburetion, these terms are referring to the fuel-to-air ratio. An engine that is running rich has a little too much fuel for the amount of air that’s going into the engine. If it’s lean, there’s not enough fuel. Air density is always changing too, and things like the season, elevation, temperature, and more, will change how an engine performs. As long as it’s running well, and it probably is with the stock jetting, you’ve met the primary objective.

You don’t have to gap a spark plug. Yes, there’s an optimum range for the gap, but the primary objective (am I sounding like a broken record?) is for the spark to jump that gap and ignite the fuel/air mixture. As long as it’s doing that IT’S FINE! Buy spare plugs, and when you need one, install it without checking the gap. I dare you.

[Weege note: Oh, so, you have to get spark plugs gapped but you actually don’t?]

As for the food struggle with kids, I’d rather try to fix old trailer lights or jam a broken spoke under my toenail. My 11-year-old daughter, when (not if) she gets hungry, will just start complaining about everything, even if the subject of her ire was something she was thrilled with five minutes prior. It’s exhausting and I’ll slam a club sandwich in her mouth mid-sentence just to make it impossible for her to keep talking! My 8-year-old son deals with it a little better, until he crashes. If he’s hungry and takes a spill, you’re going to want to hide in a nuclear fallout shelter. He gets mad at the bike, mad at the terrain, and especially angry at me. A couple weeks ago he high sided and then ripped into me, demanding I go rake the rocks out of the corner where he crashed. I told him to shut up and eat some Sun Chips, and five minutes later he was back smiling and spinning laps.

Very, very rarely do I take my own bike anymore when I take the kids riding, especially if the wife doesn’t come. There’s really no point. They need help with everything, constantly. They get mad if I’m not watching them ride for two seconds, and they complain when I want them to watch me for a couple laps. It’s just a waste of an entry fee because I only end up doing maybe ten laps all day. I’m just a blunt instrument they pick up when the need something done, and I’ve accepted it. Besides, it’s so much fun watching them ride together! My daughter is three years older, but my son is a little better on the bike. It’s hilarious to see her tense up and try extra hard when she notices him creeping up behind her. It’s even more hilarious hearing the excuses she comes up with later when she can’t hold him off. Who knew a tight glove, muddy boot, or a bit of dust on one’s goggles could have such an adverse effect on speed? At the end of the day, it’s not the hassle I’m thinking about, it’s how much fun it was watching them, and how good I feel knowing I’m sharing the joy of dirt bikes with them. I guess that’s really the primary objective, right?

Hansel