Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas officially introduced their 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championship team on Friday. Justin Barcia remains in the 450SX class as the lone GasGas factory rider but long-time team rider Pierce Brown sees a new teammate in 250SX alongside him as Ryder DiFrancesco has hopped over to the Austrian brand. The team announced their roster in Huntington Beach on Friday and we got the chance to catch up with each of them to see how things are going and what they expect heading into the 2024 season of racing.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

Photos: Spencer Owens