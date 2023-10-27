"Entering the specialist off-road sector represents a very important and challenging strategic choice for Ducati, made possible thanks to the excellent results achieved in recent years," it added. "A decision that confirms the desire to expand the brand's presence into unexplored terrain today. New young motorcyclists will be able to get close to the Borgo Panigale brand and thus enter the large community of Ducatisti."

As for Antonio, he started his MXGP career with Yamaha and then switched to KTM in 2010, the year after he won his first 450 title for Yamaha. Of course he kept on winning and became the marquee racer for a brand that was also working with Marvin Musquin and soon to add both Jeffrey Herlings and Ken Roczen to their Grand Prix lineup. Cairoli retired from full-time racing a couple years ago but did do select rounds of the AMA 450 Pro Motocross Nationals just last summer. It is expected that he will campaign the Italian Nationals as soon as Ducati has a bike ready for competitive development next summer.

Said AC222 in the press release, “I am extremely happy to become part of the universe of Ducati, which has always been a symbol of Italian spirit throughout the world, and to begin this exciting new adventure, in an all-Italian project. Being able to make my contribution to the development of the Borgo Panigale motocross bike is a dream come true and a source of great pride for me.”

Ducati has also hired Alessandro Lupino to race the '24 Italian Nationals and possibly even MXGP as soon as 2025. Of course there's already a buzz as to when the brand may begin racing on the AMA circuit, and we've already heard whispers that they have their eye on Roczen, who just signed a one-year extension with HEP Suzuki. Just thinking out loud here, but given his age as well as his clout, one could imagine seeing Kenny and family spending the summer of '25 back in Europe on the MXGP trail shaking down the Ducati, and then maybe back here in '26? What a cool story that would be!

One thing is for certain: Ducati means business with this project, just as Triumph did with a very similar foray into the SX/MX/MXGP space, only they got the holeshot by a year. Ducati is owned by the German auto manufacturer Audi, which in turn is owned by the massive Volkswagen Group. Ducati is said to have been given a massive budget to see this project through.

(Roczen, by the way, has been holding on to that slim 7-point lead over Joey Savatgy in World Supercross for nearly three months now.)

Ducati, The Testing Process (Keefer)

Now that Antonio and Ducati has been announced and we have seen a sneak peek of the bike in action, this gets the consumer fired up for some close up shots and more detailed video of the machine. But...yes, that's right, there is a but. Having a manufacturer enter our sport of motocross/off-road is quite a journey and to get the machine ready to be seen FULLY takes more than just a couple years. We have heard rumblings about the Ducati and a formation of a motocross team for the past couple years and you can guarantee that the prototype version of this motorcycle was on the track before we even heard about it. I have been a part of many new production bike tests/releases and it is at least three to four years until the consumer may see a pre-production unit on their social feeds or even their laptops. Ducati is most likely now in their final stages of their prototype stage and are gearing up for their pre-production phase. A manufacturer can go through as many as four to five prototype stages (which means 4-5 completely different handmade units) and that my friends is REALLY EXPENSIVE as well as time consuming. I have tested many prototype units and that is a stressful time as a test rider. The manufacturer hands you a quarter of a million dollar machine, asks you to pick it apart, yet don't crash it because we don't have any other parts for this specific machine.