The following press release is from the Fox Australian Supercross Championship:

Post-Race Wrap – Round 1 AUSX Adelaide

Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson Takes The Honours In Round One Of The Fox Australian Supercross Championship In Adelaide

In a huge night for team HRC Australia, Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson (SX1), Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie (SX2), and Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross (SX3) took out their respective class honours in a tightly contested opening round of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship in Adelaide.

Jack Nunn secured the inaugural win for the CR22 85cc Cup on his GasGas MC 85, with his podium presentation from Chad Reed, in what will be night to remember for the 14-year-old.

The Adelaide Entertainment Centre delivered a tight indoor track, that was a spectacle for fans being so close to the action, but meant skills, experience and smart riding was needed from the first gate drop.

Tough to pass on, with multiple lines quickly forming in the soft dirt, it become more technical throughout the night. A challenging set of whoops was the difference in several races with some able to make up time, while undoing others. Equally the 10 gate do-or-die format ensued intense and hard-fought bar-to-bar racing across each class and race.

Recap

SX1

In a stacked line up, the big names featured all night with Wilson, five-time AUSX champion Justin Brayton, CDR Monster Energy Yamaha’s Josh Hill and Aaron Tanti going straight through to the final from their closely fought heats, while CDR’s Luke Clout and Empire Kawasaki’s Matt Moss did it the hard way via the LCQs after falls in their heats.

In an action packed SX1 final, Moss exploded out of the gates taking the Froth holeshot, but Scottish sensation Wilson soon took the lead and never looked back. Moss kept Wilson on his toes, hot on his heels for majority of the race, with Brayton similarly only a tyre behind him, making several pass attempts, until a crash in the second last lap dropped him back to third place. Wilson looked comfortable and in control all night on his Honda CRF450 and took the first SX1 win for the championship.