The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (aka the Olympics of Motocross) are over and with it, the gang on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, DeCal Works, and Fly Racing will try to encapsulate it all. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer and Connor Olson to talk about the race, silly season, PulpMX Millville Ride Day, and more.

Levi Kitchen’s 2024 race plans dropped last week and we’ll have “Kitch” on to talk about his switch to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, how Hawaii was, his program next year, and more.

Alex Martin from Millville, Minnesota, will call in to talk about this weekend’s big PulpMX ride day there, how the prep is going, and more.

Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart will face the music to tell us about the weekend for Team Canada, what went wrong, his thoughts on the race, and more.

Jason Thomas was on-site for the MXoN and will give us his thoughts on Team USA’s finish, France’s win, and more.

