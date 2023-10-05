The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is taking place this weekend at Ernée, France. MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com.

The three motos on Sunday will start at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m., 5:30 a.m., and 7 a.m. Pacific.

The three points-paying motos will also be broadcasted Sunday afternoon on CBS Sports in a delayed airing.

We have several members of our staff overseas, so stay tuned to our social media channels (linked later in this post) for coverage all weekend long.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action for the round 11 Buckwheat 100 GNCC this weekend in Newburg, West Virginia. The Buckwheat 100 GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations