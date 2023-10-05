The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is taking place this weekend at Ernée, France. MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com.
The three motos on Sunday will start at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m., 5:30 a.m., and 7 a.m. Pacific.
The three points-paying motos will also be broadcasted Sunday afternoon on CBS Sports in a delayed airing.
We have several members of our staff overseas, so stay tuned to our social media channels (linked later in this post) for coverage all weekend long.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action for the round 11 Buckwheat 100 GNCC this weekend in Newburg, West Virginia. The Buckwheat 100 GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsSunday, October 8
- Opening Press ConferenceLiveOctober 6 - 5:00 AM
- Gate Picks BallotLiveOctober 6 - 6:00 AM
- Teams PresentationLiveOctober 6 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveOctober 7 - 8:20 AM
- MX2 QualifyingLiveOctober 7 - 9:20 AM
- Open QualifyingLiveOctober 7 - 10:20 AM
- C FinalLiveOctober 7 - 12:00 PM
- B FinalLiveOctober 8 - 4:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveOctober 8 - 7:00 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveOctober 8 - 8:30 AM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveOctober 8 - 10:00 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)October 8 - 12:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)October 8 - 1:00 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)October 8 - 2:00 PM
Buckwheat 100eMTB Round 8*
Friday, October 6
2022 Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Motocross of Nations - CombinedSeptember 24, 2022
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
United States
|16
|Eli Tomac
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Chase Sexton
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Chase Sexton
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Justin Cooper
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Eli Tomac
|6
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Justin Cooper
|9
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|2
|
France
|23
|Maxime Renaux
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Maxime Renaux
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Yamaha
|Dylan Ferrandis
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Dylan Ferrandis
|6
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Marvin Musquin
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Marvin Musquin
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|3
|
Australia
|26
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Mitchell Evans
|5
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|Mitchell Evans
|28
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda
2023 Standings
Grand National Cross Country
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|208
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|192
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|169
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|139
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|215
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|202
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|192
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|157
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|231
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|216
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|185
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|166
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|285
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|178
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8
*Note: All times on the weekend schedule local to Ernée, France.
Grand National Cross Country
Buckwheat 100 GNCC | Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virgina.
Friday, October 6, 2023
- 9:00amGates Open
- 2:00pm – 3:30pmeMTB Registration
- 3:30pm – 6:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday, October 7, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35amAmateur ATV Registration
- 10:35amPro ATV Registration
- 11:00amAmateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pmBike Registration - All Classes
- 5:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Finish Line
- 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 8:00pmPolka Party: Live Entertainment and a Bonfire
- 8:00pm – 10:00pmLive Entertainment: Sweet Lips
- 12:00amGates Close
Sunday, October 8, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30amAmateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)