The coolest silly season video of all so far has been the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team announcing the signing of Ryder DiFrancesco. The talented Bakersfield, California kid moves over to the red bikes after a long and decorated tenure at Team Green. We caught up to Ryder D on the PulpMX Show Monday night to talk about the switch and more. Here’s what he had to say.
Racer X: How much have you ridden the bike?
The 450 life is pretty nice, right?
What’d you think of the 250 on a supercross track?
You’ve had a green front fender in front of you your whole life.
Was it a pretty easy decision? When this offer got put in front of you, was it kind of cut and dry that this was the direction you wanted to go, or were there other options that you seriously considered?
Do you think you will benefit from being one of only two 250 riders on the GasGas team instead of on a team like Pro Circuit or Star where there are a lot of 250 riders?
Could you see it helping, though?
Two-year deal?
I never got the sense that Mitch was 100% stoked with you over the years. Sometimes you went backwards in races. You had a nice end of the year this year. It felt like for as much as you’ve been Team Green and as many titles as you’ve won in the amateurs, Mitch was never all in on you. I’ve been wrong before, but I think Kawasaki is going to regret this a little bit.
Watch GasGas's rider recruitment video here:
It’s tough love over there.
Was there a Kawasaki offer? Was there an option to stay?
You had a nice second half of the season.