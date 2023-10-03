Rekluse Launches Next-Generation Auto Clutch Tech with EXP 4.0

The following is a press release from Rekluse:

BOISE, Idaho – Rekluse, the leading manufacturer of high-performance clutch systems for motorcycles, and a brand under the Race Winning Brands (RWB) umbrella, is proud to announce the launch of its most innovative auto clutch technology yet: EXP 4.0. This advancement celebrates Rekluse’s long history of rider-first initiatives with the goal of delivering an unparalleled riding experience.

EXP 4.0 offers riders more direct power delivery to the rear wheel, unmatched durability even under high temperatures, and an enhanced lever feel for more connected and precise control. Its highly responsive engagement is due to an improved base and wedge design with pins and bearings that enable rolling instead of sliding to expand the disk, reducing resistance in engagement.

The function of EXP 4.0 was developed and tested across a wide range of bikes for improved compatibility with modern motorcycle engines, helping ensure a seamless riding experience. EXP 4.0 also provides riders with unparalleled tuning flexibility through varying wedge weights and EXP springs to achieve each riders’ specific preference. Plus, an optimized friction pad design, adapted from Rekluse’s TorqDrive technology, helps EXP 4.0 perform effectively and resist wear with revised oil flow characteristics.

Riders will have two exciting options to experience the benefits of EXP 4.0. Those seeking a complete auto clutch system can explore Rekluse's RadiusX and RadiusCX auto clutch systems, which both now feature cutting-edge EXP 4.0 technology, depending on the application. For riders who already own a Rekluse auto clutch system with EXP 3.0, upgrading to the EXP 4.0 is a breeze with Rekluse's convenient EXP 4.0 upgrade kits.

"EXP 4.0 is another innovative evolution in Rekluse’s 20-year experience in auto clutch technology,” commented Andrew Wheeler, Engineering Manager at Rekluse. “The Rekluse team has devoted countless hours to the development of EXP 4.0. This process spanned everything from conceptual design to prototyping, manufacturing, and extensive testing across a wide range of years, makes, models, and riding conditions. EXP 4.0 enhances clutch engagement for stronger, more responsive performance, smooths out power delivery, and provides riders with a more connected feel to the clutch. We are immensely proud of this product and are excited for our customers to experience the difference.”

With EXP 4.0, Rekluse continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge clutch solutions for the powersports community. Whether you're a competitive racer or a passionate off-road enthusiast, EXP 4.0 is set to revolutionize your riding experience.

For more information about Rekluse and EXP 4.0 auto clutch technology, please visit Rekluse.com.