Justin Cooper has officially wrapped up his 250cc career in AMA Supercross and Motocross. Cooper finished 7-3 for fourth overall in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final in California, taking sixth overall in the 250SMX championship. Next year, the New York native will be full-time in the premier class, as he signed a deal with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team—who he has competed with ever since turning pro in late 2017—for the 2024 SX, MX, and SMX season. After the season finale, Cooper stopped to chat with our Steve Matthes.

Racer X: You’re done with 250s. What’s that feel like?

Justin Cooper: Obviously it’s a bit emotional, it’s bittersweet. I would have liked to go out on a better note. We’ve had a rough couple races, that’s for sure.

I was pissed because I couldn’t pick you in fantasy, I had you last week. I thought you were a potential winner, and you came out yesterday and you were really good, and today you were good in practice. Feeling more at home?

Yeah, I felt really good today. The first moto I didn’t really get the best of starts. I couldn’t make a pass for anything.

I don’t think you were alone in that.

You really just had to be aggressive, and I wasn’t going to just go hit someone. Maybe I should have been, because I felt like I had a pretty good start, and I was kind of cautious being around Haiden [Deegan] all night. I kinda just rode it in. I had a good second moto, started third, and that’s where I finished. I had a good race up with the Star boys and that’s kinda how it went, fourth overall.

