Levi Kitchen Confirms Departure From Star Yamaha, Thanks Team

Now that the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is complete, the AMA Supercross and Motocross season is officially over. Riders and teams will take some time off to debrief and/or recover physically and mentally before ramping up training for supercross boot camps in the next month. With October only a few days away, we are going to start to see riders depart from their current teams and announce deals with new teams.

Yesterday, Levi Kitchen thanked the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for their support the last three years, confirming his departure from the factory Yamaha team. The Washougal, Washington, native officially joined the team in December 2020 after testing with the squad in California following a strong year of racing with support from the Rock River team. He made his pro debut at the 2021 RedBud National, finishing 9-19 for 12th overall as #147. He returned to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and won both the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes en route to winning the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. Kitchen had limited gate drops as a rookie in 2022 as he was banged up in both supercross and motocross in with injuries, although he did receive the 2022 Marty Smith Rookie of the Year award in Pro Motocross. He made it through the ’23 season healthy, finishing third in the 2023 250SX West Region championship, fifth in the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and fourth in the 250SMX World Championship standings in a strong year where he showed speed, fitness, and finesse. He claimed the moto win in the final 250SMX moto of the year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kitchen posted on Instagram: