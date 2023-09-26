Jason Weigandt provides live reaction to the big money in the SMX World Championship with Colt Nichols (90k!), Ty Masterpool (75k!) and Freddie Noren (50K!) and recaps the wild battle at the top of the pile with Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan. All in all, a big night for the sport. It's brought to you by RaceTech.com's Gold Valves. Check out a RaceTech engine and suspension seminar and learn how to build a better bike!