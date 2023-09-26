Going into the final round of the SuperMotocross World Championship at the LA Coliseum, Jo Shimoda trailed Hunter Lawrence by only three points. With Haiden Deegan only a few more points back, and triple points on the line, it was a winner take all situation between those three riders. That is until the recently crowned Pro Motocross Champion, Hunter Lawrence pulled out of the race after a practice crash, leaving the battle between Shimoda and Deegan. Shimoda beat Deegan in the first moto, but the youngster was able to better Shimoda in the second.
Meanwhile Team USA’s MXoN 250 rider, RJ Hampshire finished third on the night and third overall in the championship. Both riders took home a pretty decent pay day, albeit not the half of a million dollars that Deegan won and spoke with the press after the race. Here is what they had to say.
Jo Shimoda
Jo that second race, you kind of started right behind that Star train. They pulled on you a little bit, then you started pulling them back towards the end. What was a little off at the beginning there for you.
Jo Shimoda: Yeah, like I said on the podium they fixed a lot of the turns, so basically it was a new track again and I'm better when a truck is rougher, I would say. Something that I have to work on for next year when the track is clean, kind of have to be a little bit sendier, you know. Yeah, so that's what I was missing, and the start position was really important for a second moto.
Jo, arguably one of, if not the strongest riders over the last four or five weeks, the wins there, then in the championship hunt right here to the end. You're certainly the most improved rider in that period of time. Does that impact 2024 in any way for you?
Well, I always wanted to start the season in a good note, but we changed something on the bike and just honestly struggled to set up in the first half of the season. And if you're struggling in four or five races, it's kind of over already. But, yeah, it was nice to have these SMX rounds. Everything started off fresh and I feel like I had first two good rounds and I had the opportunity to go for championship on this round. But, no, I'm just stoked on everyone's effort by the team and myself too. But, next year, hopefully I can fight from the first round.
Jo, any news on where you're going next year, or do we have a timeline on when we'll know?
No comment to that question. I'm sorry.
How will you celebrate?
[Laughs] Well, I guess I have a flight tomorrow morning at 9:50 to Japan!
So, any plans for the prize money, $250,000 for second.
Yeah, no plans really, but I had a good time. So yeah, looking forward to get lost in L.A. maybe that’d be very cool.
RJ Hampshire
RJ, for you to, to be back up on the podium, last race of what has been a really long season, for, you must be a good feeling, but how important is it for you to sort of go into the offseason with this type of momentum?
RJ Hampshire: Yeah, it was, it's been a struggle since Unadilla really. Honestly, even before that, Charlotte was a disaster. It got better last weekend and then same this weekend, I made progress, I'll continue to get better now. Just healing bodies. I'm not young, like Haiden anymore. My body doesn't heal as fast. This was huge, first moto was sick. Second moto just didn't really have it.
RJ, you come off of this motocross season with a little bit of injury, missed the last few rounds, which I know you were bummed about. Building back into racing, good night tonight, going into MXDN, how do you feel about where you're at now compared to a month ago?
Yeah, like I said, it's just gonna keep progressing. I'm gonna get better and better. I'm going home from here and not doing really anything for four days, which is what I need right now. I'll be good at Des Nations, I'll be better than what I was tonight. Which heck, we're riding for our country over there. So, it'll be exciting. I'll be ready to go. I mean, I don't think there's no reason why I shouldn't be 100 percent.