SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings
Round 3 (of 3) - SMX World Championship Final - Los Angeles, California
SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 250SMXSeptember 23, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|5 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|7 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|10 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|1 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|8 - 5
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|6 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|9 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|3 - 13
|KTM 250 SX-F
SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 450SMXSeptember 23, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|7 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|8 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|
Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|11 - 8
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|12 - 10
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 20
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Round 31 (of 31)
Haiden Deegan is the 2023 250SMX World Champion.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|157
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|152
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|474
|122
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|114
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|110
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|399
|101
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|416
|98
|8
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|421
|90
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|643
|89
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|221
|88
Jett Lawrence is the 2023 450SMX World Champion.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|163
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|146
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|126
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|120
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|104
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|538
|96
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|255
|92
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|449
|91
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|163
|90
|10
|
Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|242
|84
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 19 (of 19) - Winchester, United Kingdom
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2September 24, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|1 - 4
|GasGas
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|4 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|6 - 2
|Husqvarna
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|2 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Liam Everts
|7 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|5 - 7
|Husqvarna
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|10 - 8
|Kawasaki
|9
|Camden McLellan
|8 - 13
|Honda
|10
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|13 - 9
|Yamaha
MXGP of Great Britain - MXGPSeptember 24, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|3
|Romain Febvre
|5 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|3 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|6 - 3
|Honda
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|7 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|9 - 7
|Honda
|8
|Tom Koch
|8 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|11 - 8
|Honda
|10
|Jorge Prado
|4 - 18
|GasGas
Championship Standings
Note: Andrea Adamo claimed the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|826
|2
|Jago Geerts
|759
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|755
|4
|Liam Everts
|734
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|577
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|573
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|565
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|560
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|533
|10
|Rick Elzinga
|394
Note: Jorge Prado claimed the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|921
|2
|Romain Febvre
|854
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|759
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|695
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|654
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|599
|7
|Alberto Forato
|490
|8
|Jeffrey Herlings
|456
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|363
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|314
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through Round 10 (of 12)
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|208
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|192
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|169
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|139
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|134
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|124
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|119
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|111
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|107
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|215
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|202
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|192
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|157
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|155
|7
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|145
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
|10
|Grant Davis
|103
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|231
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|216
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|185
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|166
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|158
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|105
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|60
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|285
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|178
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|138
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|108
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|75
|9
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
FIM World Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Championship Standings
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|Jorge Prado (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Andrea Adamo (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (KTM)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees (Indian)
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Kody Kopp (KTM)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles