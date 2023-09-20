Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: How SMX Came to Be

Exhaust Podcast How SMX Came to Be

September 20, 2023 4:30pm
by:

Now that fans, teams, and riders are truly experiencing the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs firsthand, Jason Weigandt circles back to the story of how this all started, with a quick meeting between Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing at the 2020 Daytona Supercross, then COVID-19 soon after, then cooperation on a much higher level. Weigandt runs through how the two series worked together to form one uniform television package for the first time, where the idea of a unified championship with both series working together came from, how the race teams finally felt a sense of cooperation, and how the FIM ended up no longer involved in American racing (which led the FIM to take bids for a new promotional partner for a new supercross championship, which we now know as WSX. Believe it or not, the seeds of SMX led to WSX being created, which is the opposite of what you probably think). This is a rare look way inside the inner workings of racing behind the scenes.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by YoshimuraLeatt, and the Steel City Men's Clinic.

Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now