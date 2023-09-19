Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton nailed it at the SMX opener in Charlotte last weekend and hoped to carry that form into his home race in Chicagoland Speedway. It didn’t materialize, as Sexton was never comfortable on the track and wasn’t able to keep up with Jett Lawrence in moto 1, and Lawrence and Ken Roczen in moto 2.

Sexton held a 12-point lead heading into round 2 thanks to his “regular season” points seeding, and the Charlotte win. But Chicago paid double points, so his lead is just two over Lawrence and 10 over Roczen heading into the finale. That makes it winner-take-all this weekend in Los Angeles.

Here’s what Sexton had to say after the race.

Chase, you still have the points lead. You’re going to next week and it’s going to be winner takes all. How are you thinking about next week?

[Laughs] Yeah. It was nice to come home and race, but from yesterday through today, I didn’t have much speed. I don’t really know what it was I was changing bike setup a lot, every session. I don’t know what it is, I was just straight up slower today. I don’t want to say I was happy to just get on the podium, but I just wasn’t really comfortable, and these guys walked away from me. Jett first moto and both of them second moto. Definitely have another fire lit under me. I had a good weekend last weekend, but, like Jett said, you’re only as good as your last race. Next weekend, going back to supercross, so I’m excited about that. It’s also my birthday weekend, so it will be fun. I’m very excited, very motivated.