Is there any disappointment at this point that you didn’t race outdoors? Are you kind of having second thoughts and wishing that you had?

No, I’m pretty happy right now. I just love going racing. I just felt like it was needed for me. I wanted to give this a shot. So for me to look back and to be super bummed about it, I don’t really want to do that. We’re trying to build my high a little bit and I’ve been getting more and more confident. Honestly, me riding outdoors–I don't know if I would have gotten there because in the years past, it didn’t really work out. I feel like I just wanted to make a change, and that’s what I did. For right now, it’s at least working out. For next year, that’s maybe a little bit of a different story. We’ve got a lot of racing to go until we get there. But for right now, of course there was a points deficit and “could have, would have, should have,” but that’s how I wanted it and that’s why I’m in this position. I’m at this point fighting for main event wins and of course overalls. Wherever I end up towards the end, it is what it is.

You’re on a new bike this year, new setup with the SMX series. What are you doing to stay on top of your bike setting and adapt to all the new changes?

We went to town during the supercross season. We got better and better and better as the season went on and towards the end. We just had a lot on our plate. Suspension, chassis, motor, and everything that comes with the motor, obviously. Once we figured that out, it was strictly doing suspension stuff. I feel like that never really stops. I just got it in a spot where I’m content. Obviously with coming here, I was all confident coming here. Outdoor stuff was going to be enough, but we went so fast and we don’t have a wall and these supercross-style take-offs on the doubles. So, things were just a bit soft. You just make little tweaks. But honestly, the crew that I have behind me and especially also our suspension guy at Active Ride, Matt, he’s so good at making changes that I have full faith in him that when we make changes it’s not really about being perfect on the spot, but it’s all calculated. I’ve been really liking the changes. I’m actually comfortable making changes during the race day. I’m most of the time not just settling for something that is okay, I always try to get better. Even today, I made a change from last practice going into the first one, which I wasn’t too stoked with. Then we went back to something I rode previously for the second one, and then I was able to go a lot faster. So, now I know. I think this is just in the bank for coming up on either faster tracks or for next year. So, I just have a good crew behind me. Every change that we make, there’s never something that is so far left field where I’m like, I can’t even ride this. So, I’m comfortable actually making changes where in the past I was just like, “No, I’m just going to stick with what I have,” even if I didn’t like it. Just comfortable making changes.

What advice would you give to track builders or the organizers from what you’ve seen so far in SMX? Or do you think it’s pretty much what we needed for this type of series?

So far it’s been exactly what the track map said. It’s been good. I think everybody scrambling for setup, we knew that was going to happen for us. That’s kind of part of it. I feel like last week the track was pretty awesome. Yeah, was it difficult to pass? Of course, but so far it’s been good. The one thing that happened this weekend I feel like, they made changes every time we were on the track. It was never the same, whether it was from a flat straightaway to man-made bumps, or shaving this down and then all of a sudden there were big curbs going before the finish line. It’s just, every time we went out, there was something different. So I guess that was a little bit odd, but in the end it made for a good racetrack too. It got a lot rougher than it was in practice. It was pretty much a freeway. It was super fast. I think it was everything that they said it was going to be. I think it’s been good so far. This is just different. It’s just difficult. Of course you have these grass areas with how deep it was and how rutted it got with just straight-up motocross suspension. It does get sketchy because we come out of turns and deep ruts with big, curvy G-outs trying to double. It’s not necessarily ideal, but I guess that’s where you have to try and maybe take a little bit more of an uncomfortable setting to at least deal with that, than make it safe and have it decent around the track. It’s tricky. I think it’s been good so far. It's a learning experience, but I can’t really complain too much.