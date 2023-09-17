The second round of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship invaded Chicagoland Speedway this weekend in Joliet, Illinois. The three-race playoff has already reached its middle phase and the new championship format was ready to throw another curveball to the top AMA supercross and motocross athletes.

This second round this weekend was worth double points towards the championship and the strategies in play from that double points payout would ultimately show their face under the lights. Chase Sexton walked into this race with a 12-point advantage in the championship and he had another big item up his sleeve in that Chicagoland Speedway is only about 60 miles from his hometown of La Moille, Illinois. If there was ever going to be a hometown race for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champ, this one was going to be it.

In the first moto though, Jett Lawrence found his way into the lead early and had Sexton with him. Lawrence had an up and down opening round last weekend in Charlotte putting 7-2 moto scores together but admitted it as a wrong direction on settings in the first moto that really steered him the wrong way. His second moto in Charlotte was much better and his first moto at Chicagoland was much, much better.

Despite Sexton sitting in his rear-view mirror, Jett slowly inched away from his teammate throughout the moto and eventually cruised it home to a comfortable victory. Sexton was left to finish second while a hard-charging Ken Roczen made it all the way up to third.

When it came around for the second moto, it was once again Jett Lawrence who found his way to the front early on after passing early leader Phil Nicoletti. Roczen and Sexton came with him though as they were up in second and third and the true test was on. Slowly but surely, Lawrence and Roczen both pulled away from Sexton as they set sail on their battle out front. As it ran, Lawrence would win the overall with Roczen second as he would tie with Sexton, but he had the tiebreaker. Roczen did not look keen on settling though and closed up right to Lawrence out front.

With a few laps to go, Jett suddenly looked back and just waved Roczen by and into the lead. Why would he do that? Well, it turns out, the win was ultimately inconsequential. The overall scores are what pays out the points in SuperMotocross, not the individual motos. Since Jett going 1-2 would beat Roczen’s 3-1, Jett was in a position to win the overall no matter what. Gifting Roczen the win didn’t gain anything points-wise for Roczen, but the crowd sure loved it! Roczen would take the moto win ahead of Lawrence, but it would be Lawrence going 1-2 to win the overall and score the 50 points maximum on the table.

“After the weekend before when you do so back, people only know you for your last race really,” said Lawrence. “I didn’t want to have another weekend like that. Definitely the motivation from that helped a lot and working on our starts was a very big thing for us. Just kind of getting off the gate more consistently helped a lot. The loss from last weekend hurt a lot and it motivated me a lot more to make sure I came out here swinging.”