Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Morning Report

Good afternoon from Chicagoland Speedway where the track laid out today for the second round of SMX certainly takes after the name of this facility. This track is very fast and much more on the motocross side than what we saw last week at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. During the free practice sessions yesterday, a lot of riders explained how fast the track was and a lot of them even said they have gone back to full motocross setups.

Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence topped the time sheets yesterday in free practice for their respective classes but with such a long racetrack, riders really only got about eight or nine laps total between two sessions. One minor change to the track has come this morning as well with a wall-jump added in the middle of the long rollers sections in front of the grandstands. Lap times were in the 1:50's yesterday and most likely will stay around that mark today as well.

Qualifying is just about to begin and we'll bring coverage all throughout the sessions as they happen today but be sure to tune into Peacock this afternoon and evening to watch all the action.