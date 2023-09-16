Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Live Now
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Tommaso Isdraele Romano
  3. Pietro Salina
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Federico Tuani
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: SMX Playoffs Round 2

Race Day Feed SMX Playoffs Round 2

September 16, 2023 1:55pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good afternoon from Chicagoland Speedway where the track laid out today for the second round of SMX certainly takes after the name of this facility. This track is very fast and much more on the motocross side than what we saw last week at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. During the free practice sessions yesterday, a lot of riders explained how fast the track was and a lot of them even said they have gone back to full motocross setups. 

Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence topped the time sheets yesterday in free practice for their respective classes but with such a long racetrack, riders really only got about eight or nine laps total between two sessions. One minor change to the track has come this morning as well with a wall-jump added in the middle of the long rollers sections in front of the grandstands. Lap times were in the 1:50's yesterday and most likely will stay around that mark today as well.

Qualifying is just about to begin and we'll bring coverage all throughout the sessions as they happen today but be sure to tune into Peacock this afternoon and evening to watch all the action.

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 2

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 16 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 16 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 7:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Next-Day Delayed Airing
      September 17 - 12:00 PM
      NBC
    • Monday Re-Air
      September 18 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now