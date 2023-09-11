The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

Immediate Updates Announced To 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule To Allow For Reset Following Exciting New Ownership Announcement

SX Global, the promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced revisions to their 2023 calendar. The 2023 WSX Singaporean, German and Canadian Grand Prix will not proceed as planned this year; however, the 2023 WSX Abu Dhabi & Australian Grand Prix will still run as scheduled, ensuring an exciting world championship battle of world class supercross racing remains for 2023.

SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey, noted WSX’s continued commitment to hosting exceptional events as being at the core of the decision, with the calendar revisions being made for the long-term benefit of the championship.

“Singapore, Germany, and Canada remain crucial growth markets for WSX, and we intend to return to each of those markets very soon. 2023 was to be WSX’s first foray into these markets and we want to make sure we do each of these crucial markets absolute justice,” said Bailey.

He continued: “We want to do everything to the highest standard, and to ensure that every WSX experience is a fantastic and memorable one. In keeping with this mantra, the new ownership group decided these calendar revisions were required at this time. The recency of the ownership change has created logistical challenges that are difficult to overcome in a matter of weeks. Therefore, we’ll instead refocus to make sure the 2023 Abu Dhabi and Melbourne WSX events are executed to the best possible level, and to continue the important progress of building the championship for 2024 and beyond. The 2023 WSX Abu Dhabi & Australian Grands Prix remain on-sale and the demand has been very strong. It is all systems go for both events and they are shaping up to be our best events yet, with plenty of compelling and exciting racing still to come before our 2023 FIM World Supercross Champions are crowned.”

“To the many fans who bought tickets for the WSX event in Singapore - naturally you will receive full refunds. For those who have been waiting patiently for German and Canadian WSX updates, we understand you’ll be frustrated, but we will be back very soon to make sure it was worth the wait. These calendar changes have been made in alignment with the FIM, who remain fully supportive of our drive to make WSX one of the preeminent motorsports’ properties in the world. We’d like to thank our supporters for their patience and unwavering support throughout this period of transition for WSX.”