MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 1 Highlights & Results

September 11, 2023 4:30pm | by:
Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports

Check out video highlights from the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in history at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. This event was the 29th round of the all-new 31-round AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.

Jo Shimoda (4-1) claimed the 250SMX overall as Tom Vialle (3-2) and Haiden Deegan (1-5) rounded out the overall podium.

In the premier class, Chase Sexton (1-1) claimed the overall win over Ken Roczen (3-3) and Dylan Ferrandis (2-4). 

Check out the post-race videos for the first round of SMX.

SMX Playoffs Round 1

250SMX Class Highlights 

450SMX Class Highlights 

65cc All-Star Highlights

2023 SMX Insider Post Race: Playoff #1 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

SuperMotocross: Post Race Press Conference: Concord, NC

The First Ever SuperMotocross Race! | Best Post-Race Show Ever: Charlotte 2023

Overall Results

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMX

September 9, 2023
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 4 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 3 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 7 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
5 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 8 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 450SMX

September 9, 2023
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 3 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 2 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 2 Honda CRF450R
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 4 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
65cc All-Stars main event results
65cc All-Stars main event results

Championship Standings

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 42
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 42
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 39
4Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 421 38
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 35
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 50
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 38
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 38
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 37
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 36
