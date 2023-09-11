Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports

Check out video highlights from the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in history at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. This event was the 29th round of the all-new 31-round AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.

Jo Shimoda (4-1) claimed the 250SMX overall as Tom Vialle (3-2) and Haiden Deegan (1-5) rounded out the overall podium.

In the premier class, Chase Sexton (1-1) claimed the overall win over Ken Roczen (3-3) and Dylan Ferrandis (2-4).

Check out the post-race videos for the first round of SMX.

SMX Playoffs Round 1

250SMX Class Highlights