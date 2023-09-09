Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Here we go! The first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) event is finally here! A little over one year ago this all-new playoff style format was introduced when Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship collaborated to form SMX, and we finally made it to the day of the first ever race. With lots of storylines in both classes—plus throw in a 65cc All-Star race—there will be a lot to follow, so stay tuned to this feed and all the Racer X social media accounts below.
Race day! @zMAXDragway is looking good for today's first ever SMX race. 📸 @SuperMotocross @RacerXOnline #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2023 pic.twitter.com/CS5vaHgxty— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) September 9, 2023
In the 250SMX Class, Hunter Lawrence enters today with a little extra red on his Honda HRC CRF250R, as the #96 claimed both the 250SX East Region Supercross and 250 Class Pro Motocross titles so he enters the day in the 250cc points lead for SMX. Honda HRC’s 2023 450SX Champion Chase Sexton enters with the 450SMX lead after he compiled the most 450cc points in supercross and motocross combined. So, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton will enter SMX with the slight advantage in points. But the field will be stacked in both classes so we should be set for an exciting day and start to this final three-run stretch to crown the SMX Champions.
Riders will take to the track shortly for qualifying.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SMX Class
In the first unseeded qualifying session, Austin Forkner topped the board with a 1:20.782 over Coty Schock’s 1:22.796. In the first seeded session, Carson Mumford was leading the session with a 1:19.775, but he was shuffled back by a 1:19.319 from Jo Shimoda and a 1:18.902 from Seth Hammaker. Good start to the day for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys as they look to keep the momentum rolling from the end of Pro Motocross. On the last lap of the session, Haiden Deegan put down a heater lap that ended up being a 1:18.565, moving the #238 machine to the top of the board.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Austin Forkner
|10:51.688
|1:20.782
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Coty Schock
|10:35.332
|1:22.796
|Dover, DE
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Cullin Park
|10:49.975
|1:23.019
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Preston Kilroy
|11:20.030
|1:23.179
|Afton, WY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Yoder
|11:02.075
|1:23.611
|California
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|10:42.983
|1:18.565
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|10:33.459
|1:18.902
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|10:22.433
|1:19.319
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Carson Mumford
|11:34.870
|1:19.775
|Simi Valley, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|10:16.659
|1:19.940
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
The track was tilled pretty deep yesterday and water significantly. We are expecting some rain later today (in the early afternoon) but the track is shaping up with some long ruts so far.
450SMX Class
Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, and Ty Masterpool were leading the first 450SMX seeded qualifying session. By the checkered flag, Chase Sexton (1:16.609) topped the group. Cooper Webb second with a 1:17.225 & Jason Anderson's 1:17.787 is the only other sub-1:18 lap. Jett Lawrence had a fast lap of 1:19.298 but stopped for a little with tire issues.
Jerry Robin took the top spot in the first 450SMX unseeded qualifying session on the last lap with a 1:19.935, taking P1 away from Phil Nicoletti.
|1
|Chase Sexton
|10:48.509
|1:16.609
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cooper Webb
|11:44.525
|1:17.225
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|11:28.977
|1:17.787
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|11:31.051
|1:18.309
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|10:42.530
|1:18.660
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
65cc All-Stars
#698 Carter Gray was hucking the supercross triple! The little ripper came up short two times but he was still sending it!
One thing to watch all day long will be gate selections. Starts are always important, but on a fast track with less passing opportunities (only one 180-degree turn), the split lane start might provide an opportunity for those that take a gamble.