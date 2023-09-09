Results Archive
Race Day Feed: SMX Playoffs Round 1

Race Day Feed SMX Playoffs Round 1

September 9, 2023 9:20am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Here we go! The first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) event is finally here! A little over one year ago this all-new playoff style format was introduced when Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship collaborated to form SMX, and we finally made it to the day of the first ever race. With lots of storylines in both classes—plus throw in a 65cc All-Star race—there will be a lot to follow, so stay tuned to this feed and all the Racer X social media accounts below.

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

In the 250SMX Class, Hunter Lawrence enters today with a little extra red on his Honda HRC CRF250R, as the #96 claimed both the 250SX East Region Supercross and 250 Class Pro Motocross titles so he enters the day in the 250cc points lead for SMX. Honda HRC’s 2023 450SX Champion Chase Sexton enters with the 450SMX lead after he compiled the most 450cc points in supercross and motocross combined. So, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton will enter SMX with the slight advantage in points. But the field will be stacked in both classes so we should be set for an exciting day and start to this final three-run stretch to crown the SMX Champions.

Check out today's full TV broadcast/streaming schedule.

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 1

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 9 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 9 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show  
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      USA
    • Night Show Re-Air
      September 11 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Riders will take to the track shortly for qualifying. 

First Qualifying Sessions

250SMX Class

In the first unseeded qualifying session, Austin Forkner topped the board with a 1:20.782 over Coty Schock’s 1:22.796. In the first seeded session, Carson Mumford was leading the session with a 1:19.775, but he was shuffled back by a 1:19.319 from Jo Shimoda and a 1:18.902 from Seth Hammaker. Good start to the day for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys as they look to keep the momentum rolling from the end of Pro Motocross. On the last lap of the session, Haiden Deegan put down a heater lap that ended up being a 1:18.565, moving the #238 machine to the top of the board.

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1

Live Now
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 10:51.688 1:20.782 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Coty Schock Coty Schock 10:35.332 1:22.796 Dover, DE United States Honda CRF250R
3 Cullin Park Cullin Park 10:49.975 1:23.019 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
4 Preston Kilroy Preston Kilroy 11:20.030 1:23.179 Afton, WY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder 11:02.075 1:23.611 California United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1

Live Now
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 10:42.983 1:18.565 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 10:33.459 1:18.902 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 10:22.433 1:19.319 Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250
4 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 11:34.870 1:19.775 Simi Valley, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 10:16.659 1:19.940 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

The track was tilled pretty deep yesterday and water significantly. We are expecting some rain later today (in the early afternoon) but the track is shaping up with some long ruts so far.

450SMX Class

Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, and Ty Masterpool were leading the first 450SMX seeded qualifying session. By the checkered flag, Chase Sexton (1:16.609) topped the group. Cooper Webb second with a 1:17.225 & Jason Anderson's 1:17.787 is the only other sub-1:18 lap. Jett Lawrence had a fast lap of 1:19.298 but stopped for a little with tire issues.

Jerry Robin took the top spot in the first 450SMX unseeded qualifying session on the last lap with a 1:19.935, taking P1 away from Phil Nicoletti.

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1

Live Now
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 10:48.509 1:16.609 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 11:44.525 1:17.225 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 11:28.977 1:17.787 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 11:31.051 1:18.309 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 10:42.530 1:18.660 Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

65cc All-Stars

#698 Carter Gray was hucking the supercross triple! The little ripper came up short two times but he was still sending it!

One thing to watch all day long will be gate selections. Starts are always important, but on a fast track with less passing opportunities (only one 180-degree turn), the split lane start might provide an opportunity for those that take a gamble.

The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now