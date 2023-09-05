Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkiye
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 1
Sat Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Articles
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 2
Sat Sep 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Articles
Watch: Full Triumph 250cc Motocross Model Revealed

September 5, 2023 12:00pm | by:
The following press release is from Triumph:

The following press release is from Triumph:

Final Test of Triumph’s New 250cc Motocross Captured on Film

Triumph Motorcycles has released the last in its series of films, ‘Vision to Reality’, in which Ricky Carmichael performs the final test of Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike.

Ricky is joined by amateur motocross sensation, Evan Ferry, who has been involved in the testing program of the new bike, alongside numerous professional riders, as it reached the final stage of development.

In the latest film, Ricky Carmichael is heard talking to Evan: “The chassis is really good, it’s super nimble, it’s plush. When you see a line, boom, you can do it.” With Evan Ferry adding: “They found something special with the frame. I don’t think I’ve ever felt something like that.”

Watch the latest film here.

The films have been released by Triumph in the run-up to the reveal of the new 250cc Motocross bike and go behind the scenes to meet members of the project team, share details of the all-new aluminium chassis, and engine and witness the final test.

The full reveal date is yet to be announced.

  • Evan Ferry
    Evan Ferry Triumph
  • Ricky Carmichael 
    Ricky Carmichael  Triumph
  • Ricky Carmichael and Evan Ferry
    Ricky Carmichael and Evan Ferry Triumph
