What have you learnt most about yourself in these last couple of months, since your dad took a bit of distance?

Just finding my own way on and off the track. Like I said, trying new things, little details, to see if they are better, with the people around me. Let’s try this, let’s try that, not only on the bike, but just in general, during the week. A lot of people help me, like my practice mechanic Marc, my best friend Axel [Roelants], obviously my dad, my grandpa, my mum. It has been a good season with results, but also a very difficult one in my personal life, to take that step away from my parents.

I hate to bring it up again, but I see photos of you, and it is so much like your dad. You must also see that a lot, because I know while he is your dad, you are also a fan of your dad, right?

Of course, and I have this one part on this track, and you go right then left and on the turn I more or less do the whole turn standing and even this morning I got the comment from Hans Corvers from Kemea, and he said it’s an exact copy. I don’t do it on purpose, it is just my style of riding. Obviously, I have my own style and my own bad habits. I look up to him, but of course, I want to improve my style as well.

We have Jett [Lawrence] now racing and winning in America and he has mentioned recently how important your dad and your grandad was for his style, very similar. Do you get a lot of pleasure from that as well.

Yes, that is nice of course and sometimes I still text him and he is the same guy from five or six years ago and we still get along and I look forward to seeing him at the [Motocross of] Nations. I course we are both competing, and he has a lot of championships already and well deserved. We are just friends, and we grew up together. It was a nice year.

Last question. Motocross of Nations on the 450 at Ernee, a circuit with a lot of history, Belgian history, and an amazing place for an event. How excited are you for that?

I am not sure if I do the 450 or the 350, so that is still a question mark. I haven’t been riding it, but in the coming weeks I will get a feel for it, and I am really looking forward for it. That place has a lot of history for a lot of riders, but for sure my dad. Three GP wins in one day, also his last ever Grand Prix, it is something special. I rode last year there, and it is a very iconic venue.

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer