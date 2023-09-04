At the MXGP of Turkiye, defending MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser has finally won himself the 44th Grand Prix of his career. The Slovenian last won at te same circuit some 12 months ago, but obviously the femur injury suffered in the pre-season race at Trentino, Italy, has slowed his plans in 2023.

After returning from injury, Gajser was hovering in the mid-top range, but you don’t win five FIM World Championships without some resolve, so it was clear Gajser would at some point be battling up front with the likes of Romain Febvre, Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer. Over the weekend, that was finally the case.

We caught up with the always polite, and friendly rider to talk about his GP wins and what he expects now in the remainder of 2023.

Interview courtesy Geoff Meyer and MXLarge.com



Main Image courtesy Bavo Swijgers/Honda HRC

MXLarge: For us as fans, it was difficult watching you running around in fifth or sixth position, so it was nice to see you back on top of the box this weekend. Did you expect it to take a little longer? You did mention in the press conference you hadn’t been riding sand and I guess now we are on hard pack; your preparation might have been better for this?

Tim Gajser: To be completely honest, yes, I was expecting this, maybe I thought I would do this a little earlier, but it took me six GPs to get around the podium positions. I knew it was a difficult injury, you know, and it was not easy. Maybe we didn’t pick the perfect tracks to come back. Loket was okay, and I wanted to come there, because of my fans, I knew many fans would be there. Then we had three GPs in a row of sand. As I mentioned in the press conference, we didn’t really test in sand since February, and I didn’t ride sand since February.

Did you feel any pressure to get a win again?

There was no pressure, it was more just riding around, trying to enjoy it as much as I could. I was just taking these races as a good training for next year. We were testing some things, trying some different things during the race. We have never done that before, because we were usually fighting for a championship and always fully focused. We were always scared to try something else, as we made the base at the beginning of the season and we were sticking to that, because it felt okay. Now, it is a different season. There is no pressure, and I am really happy now to come back on the podium after six GPs. To win the GP, it is a big confidence booster for the last two GPs and also the ‘Nations.