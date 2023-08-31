Results Archive
Watch: Animated Track Map for SMX Rounds 1 and 2

August 31, 2023 12:40pm | by:
Video/images courtesy of SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

With the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship completed, next up for U.S. riders and teams is the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) set to take place in September. The track maps have already been released for these supercross/motocross style hybrid track, but now the animated track map videos have been posted, which help give show us more of what we might expect to see when the gates drop in North Carolina and Illinois. Check out the videos below and watch as the blue Yamaha arrow goes for a lap around zMAX Dragway (Concord, North Carolina) and Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, Illinois). SMX has released the track map images for the finale in California, but has not yet released the animated track video.

zMAX Dragway SMX track layout

  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview01
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview01 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview02
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview02 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview03
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview03 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview04
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview04 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview05
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview05 Courtesy of SMX

Chicagoland Speedway SMX track layout

  • SMX_Chicago_Overview01
    SMX_Chicago_Overview01 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Chicago_Overview02
    SMX_Chicago_Overview02 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Chicago_Overview03
    SMX_Chicago_Overview03 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Chicago_Overview04
    SMX_Chicago_Overview04 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Chicago_Overview05
    SMX_Chicago_Overview05 Courtesy of SMX

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum SMX track layout

  • SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview01
    SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview01 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview02
    SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview02 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview03
    SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview03 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview04
    SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview04 Courtesy of SMX
  • SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview05
    SMX_Rd01_LAColiseum_Overview05 Courtesy of SMX
