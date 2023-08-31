Video/images courtesy of SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

With the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship completed, next up for U.S. riders and teams is the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) set to take place in September. The track maps have already been released for these supercross/motocross style hybrid track, but now the animated track map videos have been posted, which help give show us more of what we might expect to see when the gates drop in North Carolina and Illinois. Check out the videos below and watch as the blue Yamaha arrow goes for a lap around zMAX Dragway (Concord, North Carolina) and Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, Illinois). SMX has released the track map images for the finale in California, but has not yet released the animated track video.

zMAX Dragway SMX track layout