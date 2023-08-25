The finale round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. This race will be the 28th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Ironman National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Ironman National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 17th round MXGP of Turkiye on September 2 and 3.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule