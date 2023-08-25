The finale round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. This race will be the 28th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the Ironman National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Ironman National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 17th round MXGP of Turkiye on September 2 and 3.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveAugust 26 - 10:00 AM
- QualifyingLiveAugust 26 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 26 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 26 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 28 - 2:00 AM
-
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
Note: Jett Lawrence has already clinched the 450 Class title.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|500
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|379
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|350
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|298
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|294
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|391
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|369
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|343
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|329
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|308
Other Links
General
RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open
Ironman National
Ironman National Injury Report
Follow
Other Info
Ironman Raceway
Address: 1389 County Rd 200 S, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Ironman National.
Track Map
Fan Map
Race Day Schedule
Ironman National Race Weekend Schedule
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Note: Today's action on the schedule is for the Scouting Moto Combine.
- Motocross
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) 8:00am 8:00am Qualifying 1 9:35am 9:35am Qualifying 2 2:05pm 2:05pm Moto 1 5:00pm 5:00pm Moto 2 8:00am 8:00am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 8:20am 8:20am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 8:50am 8:50am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 9:10am 9:10am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 9:45am 9:45am 250 Group B Qualifying 2 10:10am 10:10am 250 Group A Qualifying 2 10:35am 10:35am 450 Group A Qualifying 2 11:00am 11:00am 450 Group B Qualifying 2 11:45am 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 12:00pm 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 1:10pm 1:10pm 250 Moto 1 2:10pm 2:10pm 450 Moto 1 3:23pm 3:23pm 250 Moto 2 4:23pm 4:23pm 450 Moto 2