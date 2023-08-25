Racerhead #34

Pro Perspective (Thomas)

As one chapter closes, another begins. We will wrap up the AMA Pro Motocross Championship tomorrow at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. With one weekend off to recover and regroup, we will waltz into zMax Dragway in Charlotte for the debut of the SMX Playoffs. It's a new world with huge money up for grabs in September. For the riders, it is an interesting wrinkle. Typically, they would be sighing in relief on Saturday night. They would have the month of September to rest and heal, digesting eight full months of racing. Instead, they will have to transition themselves and their equipment to supercross (ish). The layout for the three rounds won't be cookie cutter SX but it will be similar in many ways. The tight confines, harder dirt, and stadium setting all portend supercross. Yes, there will be some faster sections with man-made difficulties, but it will still feel like speedway SX for most. The question is how to best approach these three races when most are dealing with nagging injuries and both mental and physical fatigue.

This coming week, as hard as it may be, I would be riding SX at least three days. I would want to have my settings dialed in and be confident in exactly how the motorcycle will work on September 9. I would put in a few sprints to remind my body of the intensity required and familiarize myself with the immediate all-out effort. The months of motocross should have everyone in great shape so there won't be a need for herculean training. The importance is on getting comfortable with supercross style technique. This is typically a process that takes weeks or longer, getting back to the form possessed in May. The ask now is to speed that up exponentially. Some have been riding SX already as I saw a video of Haiden Deegan spinning SX laps in recent days. That's a reasonable approach for those out of the championship fight. Getting a leg up on your rivals could pay handsomely in a few weeks.

As for next weekend, I would completely check out on racing. I wouldn't ride or train with any intensity. Maybe a light bicycle ride and stretching is on the menu but otherwise, try to disconnect. Staying fresh mentally is a very underrated aspect of any sport at this level. When arriving to Charlotte or Chicago, or Los Angeles, the feeling should be excitement and opportunity, not burn-out and a desire to be at the beach. That mental edge has to be actively managed and taking a couple of days off can completely change the narrative. In my racing days, I was a bit too aggressive with this. I would refuse to take time off and just hammer myself into oblivion. More isn't always better. There is a time to train and ride. There is also a time to rest and allow for recovery. Neglecting either of those will negatively affect results. That's where I could have been smarter. I should have raised my effort level on the riding and training days and then allowed for more rest when it was time to rest. Instead, I just muddled in the middle, working constantly but not hard enough to make gains. Looking back on the efforts of Ryan Villopoto or others, the "working" hours were brutally taxing. There was no halfway. When it was time to do something, they were all in. That's my advice to those looking at SMX. When it's time to work this week, be all in. When it's time to rest and recharge next Saturday, allow yourself to do that. The results, like the effort, will be much clearer.

Better TV This Time (Jason Weigandt)

Phew. We made it. I’ll take the risk on jinxing the television program this weekend to say this season was much better than last year. The obvious is that Peacock (in the U.S.) and the SMX Video Pass (outside America) worked seemingly trouble free all year, which was better than last year's streaming package, but there are more improvements than just that. I’ve been part of these broadcasts for 15 seasons now (!) and the behind-the-scenes investment and quality has been a revelation. Making better TV is, unfortunately, often just like making your race team perform better: there’s always a place to spend more money. This year, the collective group of Feld Motor Sports (who has taken over the production role from Lucas Oil Productions), NBC/Peacock and the series itself (MX Sports Pro Racing) have made significant investments to make the product better. Not just better streaming, but many other things: We have the budget to keep everything running longer, which means there’s finally time for a halftime show and a live post-race show, which gives us more coverage than ever. Halftime packs some extra analysis (like when James Stewart pointed out Ty Masterpool’s bike looked better than the factory machines at Thunder Valley) while also giving the mechanics the extra 20 minutes between motos they’ve always wanted. In the post-race show, we get to air extra interviews and finally show the champagne and trophy celebrations, which used to happen after we went off the air.

From a technical perspective, things have stepped up: The results data on the screen has been much more accurate this year than before. We have two great drones now. We have a TV announcer’s booth that allows us to see the track and then quickly come into the booth for analysis or interviews with guests. Heck, even the mics and cameras on our reporters has been more reliable, which allows us to send Jason Thomas and Will Christien into new places, or even get James and RC out into the field. Last week we had a live on-board camera on Phil Nicoletti. The innovations keep coming, with many new ideas in the hopper, some that you’ll see debut in the SMX playoffs in two weeks, and some that will continue to evolve in 2024. I’m in these meetings non-stop, and I can tell you there’s a collective “This was good but how can we get better?” vibe. And it will get better because of the level of commitment I’ve seen this year.

I must say, though, that something good did come out of last year’s package: in 2022, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the series, Davey suggested a rotating group of expert analysts, to hear from more names of the past. If that doesn’t happen, James Stewart never gets a chance in the booth, and Jason Thomas never gets a shot as the on-track analyst, either. Now they’re a regular part of the programming. That’s a gift from 2022.

Anyway, last year was a tough year and many of us were just as frustrated as you. I heard this year would be better, but I’ve been around a long time so I’m smart enough to take the “believe it when I see it” philosophy. I can safely say, with one round to go, that 2023 was a much better year, and this is really just the beginning. See you Saturday and see you for the first-ever SMX playoff round in a few weeks.

Colt 45 (Mitch Kendra)

Colt Nichols was on a Honda HRC supercross-only deal, earning 450SX AMA Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season in the premier class—which came with some highs and lows. The supercross season ended, as did Nichols’ time with the team. Pro Motocross started up, and Jett Lawrence moved onto the HRC CRF450R…and well, we all know how his summer went as a rookie! Then, Nichols showed up to the Washougal National on a Kawasaki KX450 he borrowed from Swap Moto Live en route to finishing 10-10 for tenth overall in the 450 Class. It was Nichols first Pro Motocross race in a few years, but the Oklahoma native’s solid finishes gave him a few points towards the seeding qualifying positions for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). He said afterwards we might see him again this summer.

Earlier this month, Beta announced Nichols would be its second 450cc rider alongside Benny Bloss as the Liqui Moly Beta USA Racing Team makes its debut in AMA Supercross and Motocross in 2024. Bloss has stated his 2023 season is over as he looks to build for ’24, but Nichols was able to work out a deal that allows him to race the first ever SMX events this fall before officially making the jump to the Beta team full-time, which, is really awesome. Bubba Pauli’s Madd Parts Kawasaki Race Team announced on Instagram that they have “worked a special collaboration effort “ with Nichols for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale, as well as the three SMX races. The Madd Parts Kawasaki Race Team is typically supercross-only, but willing to help where they can—and they have stepped up here for Nichols. Props to Pauli, team manager Ryan Koontz, and the whole Madd Parts squad, as well Beta team manager Carlen Gardner and the entire Beta team for letting Nichols race and finish out this year. Check out the post below.