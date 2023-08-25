Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo started his 450 career with a bang, taking the Monster Energy Cup in his first shot on the bike, and then nearly winning Anaheim 1 in his debut. He also battled for the 450 Pro Motocross Championship that year. Then trouble started to catch up with him, namely in dealing with a nerve issue in his right arm/wrist, Finally, 2023 will be a true complete season for AC as he only missed a few supercross races in the middle of the season, and will have completed the full Pro Motocross campaign by the end of the Ironman National. He, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger have competed in the most races of anyone in the 450 class this year. It's all part of a long rebuild to get back to 100 percent.

Slowly but surely, he's making progress. Cianciarulo is finally back to working out his upper body and will have a very solid foundation built underneath him from 2023 as he prepares for 2024.

Ahead of the final round of AMA Pro Motocross this Saturday, we spoke with Cianciarulo about his progress down the stretch of the season.

Racer X: Alright, Adam, we are at the final round. I feel like the last couple of weeks for you have been better. What has been kind of the difference for you that you felt?

Adam Cianciarulo: I think just confidence. I mean, with the whole injury and everything, it's just been slowly kind of trying to gain strength. I wasn't able to do much upper body stuff in the offseason because it would basically, it would hinder me practicing, you know. That's obviously the primary focus is getting time on the bike. I really do think that stem cell procedure I got at the end of supercross is starting to help me and I'm able to do upper body stuff in the gym without compromising the bike stuff. So, I'm just getting stronger. My fitness feels great, which it's hard for me. Like as a man, I ran in a Wil Hahn at the airport last week and I was telling him this, but like as a man, it's hard every weekend [when] I hit that one point in the moto [and I lose grip strength] where I'm like, “Dude, I could die for this if I wanted to,” but I end up going a little bit backwards. Like last weekend, I had a great 25 minutes and then people assume I get tired and I'm like, “Dude, I'm a professional athlete, I'm not getting tired 25 minutes into the first moto.” I actually feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in my life. It just helps obviously racing and having that base fitness, but it's really just confidence and, you know, I still got it. So that's nice.