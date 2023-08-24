RJ Hampshire had a big crash on the start of the second 250 Class moto at the Unadilla National. The #24 was slammed down hard as the field came out of the third turn and went under the walkway at Unadilla MX, which caused for a red flag so the Alpinestars medical crew could tend to Hampshire. A soft neck brace was placed around his neck as he was helped up to his feet and walked to the medical cart under his own power.

Last weekend, Husqvarna confirmed Hampshire was out for the tenth round Budds Creek National, where two of his four career overall Pro Motocross wins have come. Hampshire is a gritty rider, and one whose name has been mentioned as a possible rider on Team USA’s roster for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set for early October, so for the #24 to be sidelined means he must be in bad shape.

Last week’s press release stated, “A decision will be made next week on whether he will be fit to return for Ironman Raceway's final round of the outdoor season.” Unfortunately, Hampshire took to Instagram this afternoon to announce he is in fact out for the finale as well, ending his Pro Motocross season. Ahead of the finale, Hampshire sits sixth in the 250 Class championship.

Hampshire is in fact looking to return for the inaugural rounds of the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs, which kick off September 9 in Concord, North Carolina. Through 27 rounds of SMX, Hampshire sits in third place, as he will enter the SMX playoff rounds in the top five in qualifying points.

Below is Hampshire’s full post.