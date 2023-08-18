The tenth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland. This race will be the 27th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Budds Creek National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Unadilla National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 16th round MXGP of The Netherlands on Saturday (August 19) for qualifying and Sunday (August 20) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship