In typical Filthy Phil Nicoletti fashion, something weird happened in the second moto at Unadilla. The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider got tangled with his teammate Garrett Marchbanks, and somehow the vent hose came out of his bike, and Phil got soaked with gas. Anyone who has had that happen before knows what comes next: burns and pain! So that held Phil to 8-38 scores over the weekend.

He’s still burning but we also know you have burning questions, so we fired ‘em off to Phil. Got one of your own? Phil@racerxonline.com and you’ll get the hookup.

Phil,

It was great to see Jimmy D back on the bike recently and his results at Southwick with his terrific 15th overall result. And then the Rippa jumped on a crowd pleasing 125 for Unadilla, but the 32nd overall seemed like a bit of a let down. Maybe it finally makes zero percent sense for a rider to run a 125 against the modern 250F. I wish the AMA would acknowledge the fact that two strokes put fans in the seats and correct the cc disparity between two and four strokes. It seems that changing the two-stroke cc limit to 150/300 certainly wouldn’t hurt racing and it is probably not even enough of a change.



My question: What two stroke cc limit do you believe would be currently fair or do you even care?

Signed,

Jimmy G

Jimmy,

Reality of it. Two-strokes from an AMA PROFESSIONAL STANDPOINT, are dead. Literally dead. Was it cool to have Jimmy out there riding it, for his last national for fun? Yes, absolutely. It’s badass. But if people thought he was going to go to Dilla and be competitive like he would be on a 250f are out to lunch. Only way to make a two stoke competitive in the 250f class is like what you said. You would need a 250cc or even 300cc two stroke to even have somewhat of a fighting chance. But even with that, it’ll be tough. The 125cc factor to race in the 250cc class is long gone, and riding a 250cc in the 450 class is the same deal. Long gone as far as being competitive. Yes, you can still qualify and score points. But as far as any factory team ever considering something like this is GONE. Leave the two strokes for the Schoolboy kids at Lorettas. It’s a great stepping stone for the little guys.