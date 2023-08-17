Results Archive
Injury Report: Budds Creek

Injury Report Budds Creek

August 17, 2023 11:15am
by:

450 Class

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is likely out for the season due to a complicated recovery, stemming from a broken elbow and dislocated hip sustained in Glendale. He has recently returned to riding and tells us there's a "small, small" chance he could race before the SMX playoffs are complete.

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.

Scott Meshey – Finger | In

Meshey sustained a bad gash in his finger at Unadilla when a competitor crashed near him and his bike hit Meshey’s hand. On Instagram he said, “Sights are set for Budds, might be a little sore though!”

Henry Miller—Collarbone | Out

Miller is out after breaking his collarbone at Spring Creek.

Jerry Robin—Arm | Out

Robin will miss Budds Creek due to a serious arm/elbow injury he’s been dealing with.

Trevor Schmidt—Leg| Out

The New York native twisted his leg at Unadilla and suffered a fracture, putting him out for the rest of Pro Motocross.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short badly broke his wrist in Denver. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for the season due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is working toward being back for supercross in 2024 following a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250 Class

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

Farres is out for the season after having surgery to deal with a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.

RJ Hampshire – Banged Up | TBD

Hampshire crashed hard at Unadilla, prompting a red flag. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation from his team on his status for Budds Creek, but his post on Instagram read, “Happy to be in one piece and can work on getting back to the races!”

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin broke his wrist at Hangtown and is out for the season.

Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out

It’s unlikely we’ll see McAdoo race this season after dislocating his shoulder, although he is back on the bike.

Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out

Mosiman is out for the season after hurting his shoulder at Hangtown.

Jett Reynolds—Illness | Out

Reynolds missed Southwick, Spring Creek, Washougal, and Unadilla due to food poisoning. He’s out for Budds Creek too.

Nick Romano—Knee | Out

Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.

Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out

Smith, will return to racing for the SMX after sustaining a ligament injury in his thumb before RedBud.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta. He’s out for the summer.

