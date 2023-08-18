For about a year now, I have been trying to track down local Maryland privateer Tyler Stepek for an interview. Stepek was ripping during the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, finishing inside the top 20 as a rather unknown name and earned national #93 for the 2022 season. Last year at the Budds Creek National, he switched from a KTM 450 SX-F to a Yamaha YZ250F for the final stretch of races to finish off the season. At his home race at Budds Creek Motocross Park, the #93 machine was running inside the top ten—in eighth—with just a few laps to go in the first 250 Class moto. Unfortunately, he said afterwards he hit a figurative wall and would come through 16th. Still a great ride, especially in front of the home crowd.

Anyway, we have been trying to track down Stepek to help tell his story. Well, at the Unadilla National last weekend, it finally happened! Stepek was crutching through the pits with a smile on his face, still recovering from injuries sustained in a big crash a few months ago. But, that does not stop him from coming to the races. Although he is unable to lineup, he has been on hand at the races helping out when he can: at the Washougal National he was helping Jeremy Hand, then last week he was the mechanic for both Ryder Floyd and Rob Windt! Yup, double duty! I saw Stepek cursing the pits on Friday, and knowing he could not outrun us with his crutch, the quiet Stepek finally caved and helped share his story with us. All jokes aside, I have been wanting to get the word out about Stepek because he has been grinding it out the last few years. Fair warning, the interview is random as it jumps around a bit, but it helps tell Stepek’s story and how invested he is into the sport.

Racer X Online: We’re here with Tyler Stepek. He’s been avoiding us for probably about a year now. We tried to interview him at Budds Creek last year, but he was running inside the top ten and he’s been avoiding us ever since. As you can see, unfortunately he can’t run from us anymore, which is good for us but bad for him. Anyway, tell us what happened last race at Washougal National? You were helping out somebody with the bike. Walk us through that.

Tyler Stepek: Yup. Jeremy Hand was racing my KTM 250 two-stroke. I drove it out for him and first moto he was just outside of points, and second moto it quit. Pretty good, too. Whole motor, needs everything.

Somehow, somebody got a clip of it. He didn’t crash, which was good, but the bike shut off. So obviously, your situation, walk us through everything that happened and tell us about your injury.

So, right after Colorado, I made it back to Tomahawk, my home track. Second lap, track I know best, just hit a deep mud spot, went over the bars, dislocated my hip and broke the ball of my hip in half. So, got surgery. It will be about two months next week.