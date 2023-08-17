Like you mentioned wanting two titles, you came away with one and a shoulder injury. Can you walk us through what happened, and just kind of the situation now?

Yeah, literally just a silly fall in the mud and just hit it just right and it was a slight dislocation but not bad. So, I think we should be all right. It feels good riding right now and the strength is there. So, we're just going to keep on pushing through right now and get it looked at in the future. And yeah, we'll see where the road takes us with that, but I'm ready to, to get some pro sport races under my belt and then maybe, maybe do some pro stuff soon.

So getting some pro-am points here at Unadilla on the track over the hill, how has that gone so far?

Yeah, so it was the first ever pro sport/A race I’ve ever done. And it was fun. I had a blast. That's a fun little track. A little tight, little track. But it was a good time. We threw some whips and got some clips. So, it was a good start to the A class career, I guess!