Main image courtesy of Mitch Kendra.

AMA Pro Motocross returns this weekend in Unadilla which means our man Phil Nicoletti is ready to get back after it. But before he hit the track on Friday for press day, he took the time to answer some of your burning questions heading into the final three rounds of racing.

Send more questions via phil@racerxonline.com and he’ll be back next week to answer.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Filthy, Crazy that Jett Lawrence has a perfect season going but is still running around like a kid at these races. It seems like there’s no pressure there! I know you have been friends with Jett, is he really like this or does the race face turn on at some point? Mike L

Mike,

Yeah, Jett is free spirit. He’s a good kid. Young and dumb and enjoys riding his dirt bike. I always take 30 minutes to go over to the Honda truck every weekend to shoot the shit with Jett, Hunter and Lucas Mirtl after practice. Gives me a disconnect on race day. Normally they are just bullshitting, playing golf simulator, or working on their salsa dance. Some guys are strict on race day, some guys aren’t. Even CW2 always has time to bring the boys together for a few minutes of guy time on race day. It helps lighten the mood. I wish I could be a lot more like Jett on race day. But reality is, I don’t have the skill to be that much of a free spirit. But when it is time for him to buckle down and put the game face on, he and Hunter do. Some athletes can bring themselves in and out of the zone quite easily, and some can’t.