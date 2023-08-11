The ninth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York. This race will be the 26th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the Unadilla National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. NBC will also carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.
Jett Lawrence has the opportunity to clinch the 450 Class championship on Saturday, so the switch to the 450cc machines racing first allows for the #1 plate ceremony to be broadcasted live on NBC without coverage ending. This way, if Jett does claim the title, the #1 plate ceremony will take place after the second 450 Class moto, prior to the start of the second 250 Class moto.
Read: Race Order Adjustment For Unadilla National: 450 Class Races First
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Unadilla National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 14th round MXGP of Sweden on Saturday (August 12) for qualifying and Sunday (August 13) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
UnadillaSaturday, August 12
- QualifyingLiveAugust 12 - 10:00 AM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 12 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 12 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 14 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of SwedenSunday, August 13
- MX2 QualifyingLiveAugust 12 - 10:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveAugust 12 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveAugust 13 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveAugust 13 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveAugust 13 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveAugust 13 - 11:00 AM
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|300
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|297
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|274
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|269
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|400
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|305
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|280
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|236
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|218
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|619
|2
|Jago Geerts
|559
|3
|Liam Everts
|532
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|501
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|492
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|720
|2
|Romain Febvre
|622
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|550
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|525
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|489
2023 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open
Unadilla National
Unadilla National Injury Report
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
MXGP of Sweden
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Unadilla MX
Address: 5986 NY-8, New Berlin, NY 13411
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Unadilla National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Unadilla National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to New Berlin, New York.
Saturday, August 12, 2023