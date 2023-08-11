Results Archive
How to Watch: Unadilla and MXGP of Sweden

How to Watch Unadilla and MXGP of Sweden

August 11, 2023 9:30am
by:

The ninth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York. This race will be the 26th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Unadilla National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. NBC will also carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

Jett Lawrence has the opportunity to clinch the 450 Class championship on Saturday, so the switch to the 450cc machines racing first allows for the #1 plate ceremony to be broadcasted live on NBC without coverage ending. This way, if Jett does claim the title, the #1 plate ceremony will take place after the second 450 Class moto, prior to the start of the second 250 Class moto.

Read: Race Order Adjustment For Unadilla National: 450 Class Races First

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Unadilla National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 14th round MXGP of Sweden on Saturday (August 12) for qualifying and Sunday (August 13) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Unadilla

     Saturday, August 12
    Unadilla MX
    New Berlin, NY United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 12 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 12 - 10:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      nbc
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Monday Re-Air
      August 14 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sweden

     Sunday, August 13
    Uddevalla
    Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      August 12 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      August 12 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 13 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 13 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 300
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 297
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 274
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 269
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 400
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 305
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 280
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 236
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 218
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 619
2Jago Geerts Belgium 559
3Liam Everts Belgium 532
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany 492
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 720
2Romain Febvre France 622
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 550
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 525
6Ruben Fernandez Spain 489
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

 

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Unadilla National

Unadilla National Race Center

Unadilla National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Sweden

MXGP of Sweden Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Unadilla MX
Address: 5986 NY-8, New Berlin, NY 13411

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Unadilla National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2023 Unadilla National fan map.
2023 Unadilla National fan map. MX Sports

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Unadilla National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to New Berlin, New York.

Saturday, August 12, 2023

The 2023 Unadilla National weekend schedule.
The 2023 Unadilla National weekend schedule. MX Sports

 

