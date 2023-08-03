Thursday (August 3) Full Race Schedule

Note: these times are local to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is in Central Daylight Time zone.

Thursday

9 250 B Limited 7:30 am 10 65cc (10-11) Limited 8:00 am 11 Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) 8:30 am 12 Masters (50+) 9:00 am 13 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C 9:30 am * 250 B 10:00 am 14 Junior (25+) 10:30 am 15 250 C 11:00 am 16 WMX 11:30 am 17 College (18-24) 12:00 pm 18 Supermini 1 (12-15) 12:30 pm 19 65cc (7-9) 1:00 pm Intermission 1:30 pm 20 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 2:00 pm 21 450 B Limited 2:30 pm 22 85cc (10-12) Limited 3:00 pm * 250 Pro Sport 3:30 pm 23 Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C 4:00 pm 24 Senior (45+) 4:30 pm 25 250 C Limited 5:00 pm D Micro 3 (7-8) Limited 5:30 pm A Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd B Micro-E (4-7) Limited C Micro 2 (4-6) Limited

Thursday Moto Results

Race 9 – 250 B Limited

Moto 2 winner: #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM)

#75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM) quickly got into the race lead and didn't look back. #32 Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha) made his way into second place as the field navigated the slick, wet conditions. Fappani had a 13-second gap over Oehlhof by the time the #32 made it to second place, but Oehlhof kept charging. Eventually, Oehlhof cut the gap down to just three seconds, but he ran into trouble, going down once on his own and then colliding with a downed rider in the ten commandments. Oehlhof still managed to hang on for second, by Fappani and his clean KTM were too far ahead by that point. Fappani played "keep the bike clean" and won the race by 12.637 seconds over Oehlhof.

Even in the mud, Oehlhof put down the fastest lap of the moto on the fifth lap, a 1:55.997.

Fappani's 2-1 and Oehlhof's 1-2 will set us up for a winner takes all final moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.