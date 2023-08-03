Main image by Kellen Brauer
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in full swing. Following Monday's practice, the first motos began bright and early Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. CDT in Tennessee and we will pick up today with the second motos, although a handful of second motos will run over into Friday’s program. If you are at the Ranch, have fun. If you are at home—or at work—you can still enjoy the action live and for free via the RacerTV.com live stream. Not able to watch every moto but want to stay up to speed with the results? We have you covered! We will post updates and results here throughout the day, so check back in and refresh this post for more updates. And make sure to follow both Racer X and Loretta Lynn MX accounts on all social media for more updates.
Thursday (August 3) Full Race Schedule
Note: these times are local to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is in Central Daylight Time zone.
Thursday
|9
|250 B Limited
|7:30 am
|10
|65cc (10-11) Limited
|8:00 am
|11
|Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)
|8:30 am
|12
|Masters (50+)
|9:00 am
|13
|125 Jr. (12-17) B/C
|9:30 am
|*
|250 B
|10:00 am
|14
|Junior (25+)
|10:30 am
|15
|250 C
|11:00 am
|16
|WMX
|11:30 am
|17
|College (18-24)
|12:00 pm
|18
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|12:30 pm
|19
|65cc (7-9)
|1:00 pm
|Intermission
|1:30 pm
|20
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|2:00 pm
|21
|450 B Limited
|2:30 pm
|22
|85cc (10-12) Limited
|3:00 pm
|*
|250 Pro Sport
|3:30 pm
|23
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|4:00 pm
|24
|Senior (45+)
|4:30 pm
|25
|250 C Limited
|5:00 pm
|D
|Micro 3 (7-8) Limited
|5:30 pm
|A
|Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd
|B
|Micro-E (4-7) Limited
|C
|Micro 2 (4-6) Limited
Thursday Moto Results
Race 9 – 250 B Limited
Moto 2 winner: #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM)
#75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM) quickly got into the race lead and didn't look back. #32 Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha) made his way into second place as the field navigated the slick, wet conditions. Fappani had a 13-second gap over Oehlhof by the time the #32 made it to second place, but Oehlhof kept charging. Eventually, Oehlhof cut the gap down to just three seconds, but he ran into trouble, going down once on his own and then colliding with a downed rider in the ten commandments. Oehlhof still managed to hang on for second, by Fappani and his clean KTM were too far ahead by that point. Fappani played "keep the bike clean" and won the race by 12.637 seconds over Oehlhof.
Even in the mud, Oehlhof put down the fastest lap of the moto on the fifth lap, a 1:55.997.
Fappani's 2-1 and Oehlhof's 1-2 will set us up for a winner takes all final moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
9:03 a.m. Eastern - Lightning Delay
Following the Race 9 250 B Limited second moto, the racing at the Ranch went on delay due to a lightning warning. There is no timetable on when the action will resume, but RacerTV will provide more information when they can. Stay tuned.
Following the completion of Race 9 250 B Limited second moto, @LorettaLynnMX is officially on a lightning delay.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) August 3, 2023
The next race once the action resumes will be the 65cc (10-11) Limited second moto. #RoadToLorettas #LLMX #Motocross #AmateurMotocross #2023LLMX
10:15 a.m. Eastern - Still on Lightning Delay
The RacerTV live stream announced in 45 minutes MX Sports will provide an update on what is next.
Per the @RacerTV live stream: at 10 a.m. local time (CDT, so in about 45 minutes), there will be an update on what is next. @LorettaLynnMX #RoadToLorettas #LLMX #Motocross #AmateurMotocross #2023LLMX— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) August 3, 2023
Yamaha's Donnie Luce posted the following video from the pits.
11 a.m. Eastern - Still on Weather Delay
MX Sports' Tim Cotter took to the RacerTV live stream to make the following announcement: "Lightning has moved on. We are going to be on an additional hold.... It is our goal to get this weather past us."
Next update: 11 a.m. CDT and rough plan is to begin racing at 12 p.m. CDT.
Stay tuned for more updates.
MX Sports' Tim Cotter via @RacerTV: "Lightning has moved on. We are going to be on an additional hold."— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) August 3, 2023
Next update: 11 a.m. CDT
"It is our goal to get this weather past us."
Goal is to resume racing around noon CDT
@LorettaLynnMX #RoadToLorettas #LLMX #Motocross #2023LLMX