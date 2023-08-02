The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is in full swing. Following Monday's practice, the first motos began bright and early Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. CDT in Tennessee and we will pickup today with the remainder of the first motos. Then around halfway through the day we will shift to the second motos. If you are at the Ranch, have fun. If you are at home—or at work—you can still enjoy the action live and for free via the RacerTV.com live stream. Not able to watch every moto but want to stay up to speed with the results? We have you covered! We will post updates and results here throughout the day, so check back in and refresh this post for more updates. And make sure to follow both Racer X and Loretta Lynn MX accounts on all social media for more updates.
Related: Official Rider & Alternate Rosters
Wednesday (August 2) Full Race Schedule
Note: these times are local to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is in Central Daylight Time zone.
Halfway through the day we will shift to our second motos.
|18
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|7:30 am
|19
|65cc (7-9)
|8:00 am
|20
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|8:30 am
|21
|450 B Limited
|9:00 am
|22
|85cc (10-12) Limited
|9:30 am
|23
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|10:00 am
|24
|Senior (45+)
|10:30 am
|25
|250 C Limited
|11:00 am
|*
|250 Pro Sport
|11:30 am
|26
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
|12:00 pm
|27
|Girls (11-16)
|12:30 pm
|28
|65cc (10-11)
|1:00 pm
|Intermission
|1:30 pm
|29
|Supermini 2 (13-16)
|2:00 pm
|1
|Vet (30+)
|2:30 pm
|2
|450 B
|3:00 pm
|3
|125 C
|3:30 pm
|4
|85cc (10-12)
|4:00 pm
|5
|65cc (7-9) Limited
|4:30 pm
|6
|Senior (40+)
|5:00 pm
|*
|Open Pro Sport
|5:30 pm
|7
|Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)
|6:00 pm
|8
|450 C
|6:30 pm
Wednesday Moto Results
Race 18 – Supermini 1 (12-15)
Moto 1 winner: #93 Seth Dennis (KTM)
Tuesday's racing started off with the first Supermini 1 (12-15) moto. #93 Seth Dennis (KTM) claimed the race win over #19 Deacon Denno (Husqvarna) and #4 Landen Gordon (Kawasaki). It's still early in the week, but Dennis' fast lap of 1:53.361 is the second-fastest lap in a moto so far this week. Only Broc Peterson's 1:52.412 from race one (Vet 30+) moto one yesterday was faster. Gordon charged from 28th (!) place on the first lap to finish third. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 19 – 65cc (7-9)
Moto 1 winner: #42 Jaydin Smart (Cobra)
#42 Jaydin Smart (Cobra) claimed the race win over #16 Gavin McCoy (Cobra) and #74 Anderson Waldele (KTM). Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 20 – 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
Moto 1 winner: #19 Kyle Paleologos (Yamaha)
#19 Kyle Paleologos (Yamaha) claimed the win over #16 Robert Weiss (Husqvarna) and #37 Walker Alfano (GasGas). Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 21 – 450 B Limited
Moto 1 winner: #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM)
#32 Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha), who won the 250 B Limited first moto on Tuesday, got the holeshot officially but got shuffled back early as #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM) jumped into the race lead. Fappani was leading the field over #84 Wyatt Creighton and #9 Jadon Cooper (Yamaha) as Oehlhof was sixth. Oehlhof charged up to second place and found himself about seven seconds back of Fappani. But the #32 was not done as he charged to the checkered flag. He got the gap down to about five seconds but Fappani opened it up again to seven seconds, until Oehlhof went three seconds faster (a 1:57 to Fappani's 2:00) late in the race and cut the gap to four seconds. Fappani managed to hold on for the race win as Oehlhof never got close enough for a pass attempt. Fappani came through to take the checkered flag as Oehlhof came through just 2.344 seconds back. #94 Alvin Hillan (Honda) mounted a charge that ended up on the final step of the podium after a last-lap pass on #84 Wyatt Creighton (KTM).
Oehlhof's 1:55.624 on the fifth lap was the fastest lap of the moto.
Look for these two to battle more this week in this class & 250 B Limited, as Oehlhof and Fappani finished P1 and P2 in that first moto on Tuesday. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.
Race 22 – 85cc (10-12) Limited
Moto 1 winner: #4 Wyatt Thurman (KTM)
#4 Wyatt Thurman (KTM) claimed the race win over #44 Nolan Ford (KTM) and #99 Wyatt Duff (KTM). Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.