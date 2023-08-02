Race 21 – 450 B Limited

Moto 1 winner: #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM)

#32 Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha), who won the 250 B Limited first moto on Tuesday, got the holeshot officially but got shuffled back early as #75 Jeremy Fappani (KTM) jumped into the race lead. Fappani was leading the field over #84 Wyatt Creighton and #9 Jadon Cooper (Yamaha) as Oehlhof was sixth. Oehlhof charged up to second place and found himself about seven seconds back of Fappani. But the #32 was not done as he charged to the checkered flag. He got the gap down to about five seconds but Fappani opened it up again to seven seconds, until Oehlhof went three seconds faster (a 1:57 to Fappani's 2:00) late in the race and cut the gap to four seconds. Fappani managed to hold on for the race win as Oehlhof never got close enough for a pass attempt. Fappani came through to take the checkered flag as Oehlhof came through just 2.344 seconds back. #94 Alvin Hillan (Honda) mounted a charge that ended up on the final step of the podium after a last-lap pass on #84 Wyatt Creighton (KTM).

Oehlhof's 1:55.624 on the fifth lap was the fastest lap of the moto.

Look for these two to battle more this week in this class & 250 B Limited, as Oehlhof and Fappani finished P1 and P2 in that first moto on Tuesday. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.