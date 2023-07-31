Luca Marsalisi might not be a household name like other riders in the 450 Class, but the Connecticut native is putting together a career season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Entering in the premier class for the summer, Marsalisi wanted to score points (top 20 in the motos) but was not sure where he would be finishing week to week. Quickly, he was able to achieve his goal with two 18th place finishes at the season opener. Then the expectations shifted. Since then, Marsalisi has put his Rock River Yamaha YZ450F consistently inside the top 20, even breaking into the top 15 a few times. After a 17-11 day at the RedBud National—the second moto a career best by far—the Southwick National brought motor problems that ended with Marsalisi missing the motos.

However, he rebounded at the Spring Creek National, finishing 16-14 and receiving the RC Hard Charger award after going from 32nd to 16th in the first moto. In the first 16 motos of the season, the #174 machine has scored points in nine of the motos, but he is still looking to improve.

After the Washougal National (22-23 for 23rd overall) we caught up with the Rock River Yamaha rider for his take on the weekend and his entire season to date. He later posted on Instagram, “Results don’t show how hard I fought both motos, just didn’t have it this weekend just have to be better.”

Racer X Online: All right Luca, walk us through your day here at the Washougal National.

Luca Marsalisi: Yeah, not my best performance today. Pretty rough qualifying and then rough first moto. But I mean, it is what it is. I actually rode better second moto, but I got together with a couple of guys on the start. So, I went down, I think it came from like 38 to 21 maybe. But yeah, not my day. I'm healthy and we got a two-week break so I can work out the kinks and on to the last three.