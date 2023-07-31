Luca Marsalisi might not be a household name like other riders in the 450 Class, but the Connecticut native is putting together a career season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Entering in the premier class for the summer, Marsalisi wanted to score points (top 20 in the motos) but was not sure where he would be finishing week to week. Quickly, he was able to achieve his goal with two 18th place finishes at the season opener. Then the expectations shifted. Since then, Marsalisi has put his Rock River Yamaha YZ450F consistently inside the top 20, even breaking into the top 15 a few times. After a 17-11 day at the RedBud National—the second moto a career best by far—the Southwick National brought motor problems that ended with Marsalisi missing the motos.
However, he rebounded at the Spring Creek National, finishing 16-14 and receiving the RC Hard Charger award after going from 32nd to 16th in the first moto. In the first 16 motos of the season, the #174 machine has scored points in nine of the motos, but he is still looking to improve.
After the Washougal National (22-23 for 23rd overall) we caught up with the Rock River Yamaha rider for his take on the weekend and his entire season to date. He later posted on Instagram, “Results don’t show how hard I fought both motos, just didn’t have it this weekend just have to be better.”
Racer X Online: All right Luca, walk us through your day here at the Washougal National.
Luca Marsalisi: Yeah, not my best performance today. Pretty rough qualifying and then rough first moto. But I mean, it is what it is. I actually rode better second moto, but I got together with a couple of guys on the start. So, I went down, I think it came from like 38 to 21 maybe. But yeah, not my day. I'm healthy and we got a two-week break so I can work out the kinks and on to the last three.
So the two-week break, is it going to be time off, time riding, time training? What's that look like for you?
Uh, probably a day or two off and then we'll just get back to normal schedule. Just kind of try, like I said, work out the kinks and just hopefully come out swinging those last three.
What's your favorite track on the entire circuit?
We already went there: RedBud is my favorite. I think it goes like RedBud, Millville, and then ‘Dilla is actually the closest race to where I grew up. So I'm pretty excited for that and that's the one we come right off the break. So I'm excited for ‘Dilla.
Where are you from originally?
I'm from Connecticut, but I've lived in Georgia for a long time.
So you’re an East Coast guy, you tend to like those kinds of tracks better, right?
Yeah, like all the East Coast races are my favorite. Like, this is more West Coast type dirt and I'm not a big fan.
This weeks @IntenseCycles RC Hard Charger Award goes to Luca Marsalisi for gaining 16 positions in 450 moto 1 with his 32nd ➡️ 16th charge ⚡️ #ProMotocross #SuperMotocross #SpringCreekMX pic.twitter.com/kMbnmcJIQE— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 18, 2023
Was it tricky out there with the shadows? The dirt? Talk us through what you struggled with today?
So, yeah, like, I was kind of just struggling with everything today. Like, the hard pack dirt and the ruts were kind of super choppy and I'm not the best at that, so I definitely need to work on that. Shadows weren't, horrible, definitely noticeable for sure. But I didn't think they were too bad, honestly.
You're having a great year. We know there are a few guys injured but you’re having a career year. Walk us through—are your goals and expectations changing week to week?
Oh, for sure. Yeah, definitely didn't have the supercross season I wanted, but going into Pala, outdoors 450 class, obviously a lot of guys were hurt. I mean, yeah, I've just been changing [my goals] every week and honestly, I didn't really know what to expect coming into the season. I kind of just wanted to get points every moto and then that kind of went to, like, I want top 15 and then I got an 11th at RedBud, and now I want top 10, you know. So, I mean, it's cool. I'm striving and I'm trying to get up there, but at the same time I'm just trying to stay healthy every weekend and just keep pushing. But, yeah, I definitely want to sneak into that top 10, maybe a moto before the season is over.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I'm just working, and we'll go into the last three.