Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive Provides Support for Food Pantry of Waverly

July 27, 2023 3:50pm | by:
Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive Provides Support for Food Pantry of Waverly

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive to Provide Much-Needed Provisions for Joseph’s Storehouse Food Pantry of Waverly

All Non-Perishable Items Will Be Accepted at Event Registration

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — MX Sports has announced the launch of the Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive, an initiative that will collect much-needed provisions for locals in need through Joseph’s Storehouse Food Pantry of Waverly. The philanthropic effort will coincide with the start of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, encouraging participants and their families to donate non-perishable food items during registration for this year’s event.

“With a legacy of more than 40 years surrounding this legendary event we’re incredibly fortunate to be embraced as members of the community within the towns of Hurricane Mills and Waverly, and Humphrey’s County as a whole,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports. “As a result, we believe it is our responsibility to do our part as an extension of the community and give back to those who are not as fortunate. In a matter of days, thousands of members of our amateur motocross brethren will descend on Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for a week of fun and excitement at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. If they were to all bring just one non-perishable item to donate, the amount of resources we would be able to provide Joseph’s Storehouse would be incredibly significant in their ongoing effort to help those in need.”

MX Sports

Any non-perishable food item is welcome for donation, which includes items like canned foods, uncooked rice, noodles, and beans, dried fruits, nuts, cereal, granola bars, crackers, peanut butter, beef jerky, instant oatmeal, and more. Donations will be accepted at event registration, on Sunday, July 30. The collection of items amassed during the Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive will be provided to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Pantry, a 5000+ square foot warehouse located at 538 Barren Hollow Road, Hurricane Mills, Tennessee 37078, where food and essential supplies are stored and distributed to those in need.

Racing amongst the 36 classes of competition at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA National Motocross Championship will commence on Tuesday, August 1, and continue through Saturday, August 5, with 108 combined motos over the span of five days. All the action from each class, from each day of racing, can be streamed live via RacerTV.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

