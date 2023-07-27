Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Testing Factory Hondas!

July 27, 2023 4:00pm | by: , &

Honda HRC and team manager Lars Lindstrom graciously (and shockingly!) allowed our test guru Kris Keefer and motocross journalist to Steve Matthes hop about three Factory Hondas at Washougal MX Park on Sunday to see what they feel like. Keefer and Matthes both got 15 minutes each on the bikes Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence raced at the National the day before. Afterwards, the duo broke down what they felt from each bike and also clue us in on why we may be seeing the type of racing we're seeing on the track during the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Season.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Hosts: Kris Keefer and Steve Matthes

Imagery: Todd Gutierrez

