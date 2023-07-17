The following text/interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.
GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado put together yet another strong Grand Prix in Loket last weekend and despite not winning the Grand Prix, he still left with more points than GP winner, Romain Febvre. With GP winner Febvre scoring 3-1-4 results from the Saturday qualifier and Sundays two motos, he ended up with 51 points, while Prado with 1-3-2 scores, claimed 52 points. Confusing, maybe, but the Spaniard has made the most of his Saturday performances in 2023.
There is no doubt that Prado is having the best year of his young career and adding the MXGP championship to his two MX2 titles is something that is very exciting for him. His determination in Loket was unquestionable as he rode through sickness and a bad experience in moto one.
He spoke about his unfortunate situation in the opening moto, not from a crash, but feeling unwell and soiling his pants! That's something that has happened many times with many riders, but it's a very uncomfortable situation for anyone. The red plate man caught up with the media and as always, our guy was there to take in all the questions and answers.
MXLarge: Jorge, can you explain your day?
Jorge Prado: You know, I gain a point [in the championship]. It is quite funny. The performance, I need to be happy. I had some big troubles in the first moto with my stomach and I actually s**t myself on the bike [literally did toilet his pants]. I had a big issue and I struggled with it the whole day. I still managed to be out front at the start, but I was riding consistent, I wasn’t making any mistakes. That was the key, nothing special.
We thought maybe you were keeping your energy for the second race?
If I could go for the win in the first moto, I would have felt better and I would push right from the beginning. Even if I wasn’t pushing that much, I was gaining on Romain [Febvre]. I just couldn’t push, and I was waiting to go to the bathroom. I am sorry, but I struggled a lot with it, and the other guys are riding good. It was tough, but I am looking forward to Lommel.
How will you approach Lommel?
I like it a lot, especially, because it is sand, and I have been working good in the sand. The upcoming races are soft ground and that suits me better than a place like Loket. I hope we can get to the sand, and I can go for the win.
You didn’t win the Grand Prix and you said it isn’t a track that suits you. You have won at Loket on three occasions already and while you didn’t win, it is like a victory or not?
I mean, somehow, I don’t feel comfortable with my riding position here, you don’t have too many places you can put the front wheel. For some reason, I always manage to win something on the weekend. Like here, I won yesterday, and I gained a point on Febvre. I mean, I always go out to do my best and good starts help on a track like this. Once you are out from, you get your rhythm. I don’t always feel I am the fastest, but when we go to race, the speed comes. Today, getting out of here with an extra point in the championship and heading to the sand, that is good.
You are just riding to be safe and get a good start and ride the best you can?
I am just riding to the point I know I am not going to crash. I mean, if I am going into a corner and I feel I could lose my front wheel, then I just go slower. I might go the overall lap a bit slower than the rest and I don’t crash. Of course, it can happen to me, it is motocross. If you ride safe, this can still happen.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|614
|2
|Romain Febvre
|510
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|465
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|452
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|428
It is time for the young boy to become a man and win the MXGP championship. This is your year. How does that feel?
Well, life goes on, every day is a new day, and you get older. I mean, I started MXGP when I was 19 years old and now, I am 22, so. Racing in the 450 class, it isn’t easy, it is a strong, heavy bike. Some riders at 18 look 34 and some that are 18 look like a 15-year-old. Still, we are building. It has been a very good year and I am trying to enjoy racing. I am in a very good position.
How would you describe your strength?
I don’t know, I think consistency, I have the speed and also the endurance, for sure this time of the year I have a good physical condition and it is a combination of these things.
During a race, what is your mind-set? Do you think about the points?
About points, no, but depends which part of the race you are then depends on who you are battling with. You are trying to be the best whenever you go out on the track.
What do you enjoy most about the sport?
I think it is the traveling and when you have a nice track, you have a flow, it is something that is incredible. It is hard to describe, but you are doing things that are incredible and from the outside it looks very difficult, but when you are on the bike, it feels nice and I enjoy riding with a flow and the jumps, the corners, we love it, I love it. Also, when you are battling with somebody and on the start, you are very nervous.