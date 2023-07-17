The following text/interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.

GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado put together yet another strong Grand Prix in Loket last weekend and despite not winning the Grand Prix, he still left with more points than GP winner, Romain Febvre. With GP winner Febvre scoring 3-1-4 results from the Saturday qualifier and Sundays two motos, he ended up with 51 points, while Prado with 1-3-2 scores, claimed 52 points. Confusing, maybe, but the Spaniard has made the most of his Saturday performances in 2023.

There is no doubt that Prado is having the best year of his young career and adding the MXGP championship to his two MX2 titles is something that is very exciting for him. His determination in Loket was unquestionable as he rode through sickness and a bad experience in moto one.

He spoke about his unfortunate situation in the opening moto, not from a crash, but feeling unwell and soiling his pants! That's something that has happened many times with many riders, but it's a very uncomfortable situation for anyone. The red plate man caught up with the media and as always, our guy was there to take in all the questions and answers.

MXLarge: Jorge, can you explain your day?

Jorge Prado: You know, I gain a point [in the championship]. It is quite funny. The performance, I need to be happy. I had some big troubles in the first moto with my stomach and I actually s**t myself on the bike [literally did toilet his pants]. I had a big issue and I struggled with it the whole day. I still managed to be out front at the start, but I was riding consistent, I wasn’t making any mistakes. That was the key, nothing special.

We thought maybe you were keeping your energy for the second race?

If I could go for the win in the first moto, I would have felt better and I would push right from the beginning. Even if I wasn’t pushing that much, I was gaining on Romain [Febvre]. I just couldn’t push, and I was waiting to go to the bathroom. I am sorry, but I struggled a lot with it, and the other guys are riding good. It was tough, but I am looking forward to Lommel.