And after Washougal, we have a couple of weeks for you guys to relax, anybody have to go to Loretta Lynn’s as part of your duties for your job or what are you gonna do in your couple weeks off there?

[Jett Lawrence]: Well, I know after Washougal, Lucas [Mirtl, agent], Hunter [Lawrence, brother], and I are gonna go to, for his birthday to play some golf, we might even bring our friend Dylan here into golf.

[Ferrandis shakes his head no]

You know, his driver, if he gets an invitation he might just drive the bus over there because he likes to golf.

[Ferrandis shakes head no again]

Jett Lawrence: Might just change his plane tickets. He doesn't like it but I reckon deep down he, he practices and stuff.

[Ferrandis laughs]

What about yourself, Dylan? What are you going to do for your couple of weeks off?

I think, go on an island and take some surf, some sun and, work physically off the bike because when we ride every week and we train all the time, sometimes it’s hard to do dirtbike and working out. So, yeah, do, maybe one week off the bike and work physically. But yeah, for sure, not in Tallahassee, Florida, but probably on the island, somewhere in the Caribbean.

Justin Cooper | 4-1 for 2nd overall in 250 Class

How was it today?

Justin Cooper First moto, I just couldn’t go. I was just going through the motions, and it was frustrating. I really had to kick my butt into gear for the second moto. I feel like I’m still recovering from Southwick! I just put so much out there, and I’m still recovering. But that’s no excuse, you’ve got to show up every Saturday, no matter how you’re feeling. Just a pretty poor performance in the first moto, but hey, we got gifted second moto, so we’ll take that.

Well, your misfortune [Hunter], Justin took advantage of there and Justin, to be able to win that second moto like that, and one of the other things that I noticed was—when you did you see Hunter laying on the ground? Right away or not? I noticed on the TV monitor you checked over your shoulder a few times.

Yeah, I had just seen the yellow flags, I didn't know who was down or if it was a lapper or anything like that, but once I got up closer I had seen him, on the side and, I figured he got up right behind me, so I was pushing pretty hard the last lap. Yeah, I took a look back. I didn't know if he was right behind me or like, if I had some room to take it easy. But once I saw there was a little bit of a gap, I kind of toned it back. It was just, I had to stay close on that one and hope for that.