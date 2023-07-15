Jason Weigandt walks and talks through press day for the 2023 Spring Creek National Pro Motocross, talking to Tom Vialle, RJ Hampshire, Dax Bennick and Max Vohland. Then Chase Sexton explains his situation of trying to catch Jett Lawrence while also working back from few missed races. He's feeling better each week, at least. Remember this: Jett is dominant right now, but Chase has had to overcome huge hurdles before. All brought to you by Honda's CRF450R and CRF250R. Makes winning look easy. Haven't you noticed?