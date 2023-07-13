Craig Morgan to Headline Monster Energy Country Music Festival at Loretta's

With roots to the Ranch’s annual summer gathering that date back to his adolescence, Morgan has been a fixture in the motocross world for decades. A native of Tennessee, Morgan fostered his love of the sport as a flagger during the early days of the National, having grown up just an hour away from Hurricane Mills in the town of Kingston Springs. While he may have never lined up as a competitor at Loretta Lynn’s, Morgan is no stranger to strapping on his boots and helmet and throwing a leg over a bike and has even raced the famed Snowshoe GNCC. Away from the racetrack, Morgan has lent his world-renowned musical talents to many events over the years, including Loretta Lynn’s, which has made for a highly anticipated return to the stage for the racers and their families just a few weeks from now.

“I love how this event allows me to combine two of my favorite things – music and motocross – and all just down the road at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch,” shared Morgan. “It’s going to be a great time.”

A multi-faceted entertainer, Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman, and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed over two billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That's What I Love About Sunday,” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.” His God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album features “How You Make A Man,” and was released on Veterans Day 2022, the same day he headlined a sold-out show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made more than 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018 he was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO, and more.

Morgan will take to the Monster Energy Stage at 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 30, following opening ceremonies for the event.

On-track action from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will commence from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from Monday, July 31, through Saturday, August 5, with six days of action featuring the finest amateur motocross talent on the planet, across 36 classes of competition.