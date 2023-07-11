P3 for JS30

Jo Shimoda earned his sixth career moto win in route to 6-1 moto finishes for third overall, his first overall podium of the season. Shimoda earned his 13th overall podium finish at the site of his very first podium, which happened at this venue in 2021 (3-4 finishes for second overall).

50-Pick Up

After Hunter Lawrence suffered a crash in the second moto in Michigan, his bike gave out in the first moto in Massachusetts, meaning he lost out on points for the second straight moto. Banged up some from his RedBud crash, the #96 pulled out an eighth place in moto two. After a dominating start to the season, things went south quickly for the Australian. He entered round six with an 11-point gap over P2 and left five points down.

Jett Streaks

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence remains perfect, picking up his 11th and 12th moto wins to start the season. His six straight overall wins give him a commanding 67-point lead in the championship standings as he continues to have one hell of a rookie season.

For only the seventh time in 250/450 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season, Jett starts with six straight overall wins. The previous six times it happened, said rider became the champion all six times:

2008 | James Stewart | Kawasaki (Perfect Season)

2005 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki

2004 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)

2003 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda

2002 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda (Perfect Season)

1978 |Bob Hannah | Yamaha

The Austrailian is now tied with Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis with six overall 450 Class wins apiece. Eli Tomac (32), Ken Roczen (21), and Marvin Musquin (8) have more overall wins than the trio above, but all three are not currently full-time competitors in the series. So, between Jett, Chase, and Dylan, whoever gets to seven wins first will be the active leader of riders on the current starting gate.